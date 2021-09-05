FRISCO — Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart was as good as advertised as he helped the Redhawks outscore the Greenville Lions 55-21 in non-district football at Toyota Stadium on Friday night.
Stewart, considered one of the top college prospects in the nation, showed why with 11 catches for 217 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown as the Redhawks stayed undefeated for the season at 2-0.
Stewart, who won the Class 5A state long jump title last May, made some tough catches and ran tough after the catch though the Lions’ defense got physical several times with the 6-1, 175-pounder. The speedy Stewart also took seconds at the state meet in the triple jump and as the anchor of the 4x200-meter relay.
Frisco Liberty quarterback Keldric Luster, who totaled 420 yards of total offense in the Redhawks’ 39-20 win over the Lions last year, racked up 336 yards in the rematch. He was 17-of-26 passing for 329 yards and two touchdowns.
The Redhawks, who were a 6-5 playoff team last year, totaled 574 yards including 241 yards rushing. Cartier Beverly ran for 84 yards on seven carries, including a 24-yard touchdown for the Redhawks’ first touchdown. Jaxson Frazier ran for 74 yards on six carries, scoring on runs of 14 and 26 yards. Jack Bryan ran for 57 yards on nine carries, scoring on bursts of 7 and 10 yards.
Greenville quarterback Joe Galay, in his second start for the Lions went 10-of-22 passing for 231 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown pass to JaQualyn Davis.
Running back O.J. Johnson led the Lions and all rushers with 166 yards on 15 carries. Johnson scored on a 61-yard sprint and also ran for a gain of 42 yards.
Hue Pitts scored the Lions’ other touchdown on a 1-yard run as Greenville finished with 415 yards of total offense.
Caleb Leija intercepted a pass to help the Lion defense.
Both teams missed field goal opportunities early in the game on missed exchanges from the center to the holder.
Toyota Stadium is also the home of the FC Dallas soccer team.
