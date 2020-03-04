Caleb Johnson and Miles Denson finished one and two in the 100-meter dash and led the Greenville Lions’ 4x200-meter relay team to victory on Thursday night at the Cotton Ford Relays in Greenville.
Denson and Johnson went one and two in the 100-meter dash at last year’s District 15-5A meet but switched the order at the Greenville meet as Johnson won with a time of 10.90 seconds and Denson was a very close second at 10.91.
“They’ve been battling back and forth and last year Miles got the better of Caleb,” said Lions coach Alex Contreras. “This year Caleb’s getting the better of Miles.”
Johnson ran the second leg and Denson anchored the Lions’ 4x200 to a winning time of 1:29.67. South Grand Prairie ran a 1:29.93 to finish second.
“We knew that South Grand Prairie had a good time coming in,” said Contreras. “We knew we had to step up our game.”
Brandon Stephens and Shawn Brown also ran on the relay for the Lions.
The Lions’ 4x100 relay of Creshawn Guster, Johnson, Stephens and Denson ran a 42.41 to finish second to South Grand Prairie (41.60). That 42.41 is close to what the Lions ran at region last year.
Highland Park wound up claiming the boys team title with 104 points, followed by South Grand Prairie (83), Princeton (72), Greenville (64) and Royse City (64).
Quinlan Ford, with Colt Cooper winning the shot put and finishing second in the discus, was ninth with 18 points.
Harley Branch led Royse City with victories in the 3200 (10:37.30) and 1600 (4:45.50). Royse City also took victories in the high jump (Nehemiah Washington, 6-2) and long jump (Ketron Jackson, 24-11),
South Grand Prairie won the girls varsity division with 123 points as Princeton was second with 95 and Royse City was third with 89. Greenville finished sxith with 39 points.
Greenville’s 4x200 relay of Jaidyn Moore, Aleah Muhammad, Deonna Jackson and Mitaya Simpson was second at 1:51.01.
Returning state medalist Kayla Hutchins of Royse City won the long jump (18-1/2) and triple jump (39-0) and was third in the 100-meter dash.
Gabrielle Geer of Royse City also won the 300-meter hurdles (50.78).
This year’s meet was considerably warmer than previous meets but ran longer than normal. The 4x400-meter relay had to be called off due to the late hour.
The meet was sponsored by Greenville Chrysler -Jeep-Ram.
Cotton Ford Relays
Thursday, Cotton Ford Stadium
Greenville
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings — 1. Highland Park 104, 2. South Grand Prairie 83, 3. Princeton 72, 4. Greenville 68, 5. Royse City 64, 6. North Forney 38, 7. Nevada Community 22, 8. Terrell 21, 9. Quinlan Ford 18, 10. Dallas White 15, 11. North Garland 14, 12. Dallas Roosevelt 4.
High jump — 1. Nehemiah Washington, Royse City, 6-2; 2. Carson Hart, Highland Park, 6-0, 3. Kristian Aricheta, North Forney, 6-0; 4. Mark Frazier, Royse City, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Ketron Jackson, Royse City, 24-11; 2. Ehijie Iluobe, Princeton, 23-1 1/2; 3. Joshua Nicholson, South Grand Prairie, 22-9; 4. Braden Smallwood, Caddo Mills, 22-1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Gavin Champ, Princeton, 44-5 1/2; 2. Darius Pighee, Royse City, 42-11; 3. Ejijie Iluobe, Princeton, 41-9 1/4.
Shot put — 1. Colt Cooper, Quinlan Ford, 51-11; 2. Kyle Garberding, Highland Park, 46-4; 3. Roderick Brown, North Forney, 45-7 1/2.
Discus — 1. Roderick Brown, North Forney, 147-3; 2. Colt Cooper, Quinlan Ford, 133-7; 3. Cory Owens, Princeton, 132-11.
3200-meter run — 1. Harley Branch, Royse City, 10:37.30; 2. Luis Cerda, Princeton, 10:50.82; 3. Ethan Moss, Highland Park, 10:57.47.
4x100-meter relay — 1. South Grand Prairie, 41.60; 2. Greenville (Creshawn Guster, Caleb Johnson, Brandon Stephens, Miles Denson), 42.41; 6. Royse City, 43.98.
800-meter run — 1. Brett Jacot, Highland Park, 2:00.54; 2. Lucas Kurtz, Community, 2:00.85; 3. Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 2:01.51.
110-meter hurdles — 1. Nate Prentice, Princeton, 16.93; 2. Vincent Lozada, South Grand Prairie, 17.31; 3. Samuel Hines, Dallas White, 17.92.
100-meter dash — 1. Caleb Johnson, Greenville, 10.90; 2. Miles Denson, Greenville, 10.91; 3. Jalon Williams, South Grand Prairie, 10.99.
4x200-meter relay — 1. Greenville (Brandon Stephens, Caleb Johnson, Shawn Brown, Miles Denson), 1:29.67; 2. South Grand Prairie, 1:29.93; 3. Highland Park, 1:32.88.
400-meter run — 1. Jack Gurley, Highland Park, 51.25; 2. Leo Rodriguez, Dallas White, 53.27; 3. Lucas Kurtz, Community, 53.65; 4. Kevin Hollifield, Royse City, 53.68.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Will Agouridis, Highland Park, 41.34; 2. Gavin Champ, Princeton, 42.79; 3. Luke Herring, Highland Park, 42.85.
200-meter dash — 1. Joshua Nicholson, South Grand Prairie, 23.25; 2. Creshawn Guster, Greenville, 23.46; 3. Shawn Brown, Greenville, 23.61.
1600-meter run — 1. Harley Branch, Royse City, 4:45.50; 2. Lucas Kurtz, Community, 4:48.06; 3. Pierce Whiteman, Highland Park, 4:51.98.
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings — 1. South Grand Prairie 123, 2. Princeton 95, 3. Royse City 89, 4. North Garland 48, 5. Nevada Community 45, 6. Greenville 39, 7. North Forney 37, 8. Terrell 33, 9. Caddo Mills 16.
High jump — 1. Brenna Bottoms, Community, 4-8; 2. Carissa Cruz, North Forney, 4-6; 3. Anne Taiwo, Royse City, 4-6; 4. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 4-6; 6. Mayte Aguilar, Royse City, 4-6.
Long jump — 1. Kayla Hutchins, Royse City, 18-1/2; 2. LaDara Marcus, South Grand Prairie, 16-10 1/2; 3. Gracee Nocktonick, Princeton, 15-9 1/2; 4. Jaidyn Moore, Greenville, 15-8.
Triple jump — 1. Kayla Hutchins, Royse City, 39-0; 2. Audrey Uzoukwu, North Garland, 34-4 1/2; 3. Ebony Neal, Caddo Mills, 33-4 1/2; 5. Jaidyn Moore, Greenville, 32-3; 6. Alexia Lohman, Royse City, 32-2.
Shot put — 1. Michaela Booker, South Grand Prairie, 39-4 1/4; 2. Maricela Compean, Royse City, 36-1/2; 3. Rheagan White, Royse City, 33-1 3/4; 4. Alysssa Cortez, Greenville, 31-1.
Discus — 1. Michaela Booker, South Grand Prairie, 94-8; 22. Jasmine Appiah-Kuba, South Grand Prairie, 90-11; 3. Kaylee Dixon, Princton, 87-10; 4. Rheagan White, Royse City, 83-11.
3200-meter run — 1. Marissa Gross, South Grand Prairie, 12:36.90; 2. Carmen Zazueta, Community, 12:58.10; 3. Lauren Neria, South Grand Prairie, 13:08.45; 4. Viviana Moreno, Royse City, 13:14.57.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Princeton, 51.32; 2. North Garland, 51.60; 3. Greenville (Jaidyn Moore, Aleha Muhammad, Denna Jackson, Matiya Simpson), 51.60; 4. Royse City, 52.04.
800-meter run — 1. Ashlyn Franck, Princeton, 2:34.26; 2. Launa Fisher, Princeton, 2:37.56; 3. Jorgia Watson, Royse City, 2:38.73; 5. Jacklynn Wenzel, Royse City, 2:41.29; 6. Brianna Smallwood, Caddo Mills, 2:43.07.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Emerson Allen, Community, 17.21; 2. Markiara Maroney, Terrell, 17.42; 3. Dejanae Hickman, Terrell 17.57; 6. Aleah Muhammad, Greenville, 18.34.
100-meter dash — 1. Corinne Thorpe, South Grand Prairie, 12.88; 2. Lilly Rodriguez, Princeton, 12.93; 3. Kayla Hutchins, Royse City, 13.16.
4x200-meter relay — 1. South Grand Prairie, 1:48.67; 2. Greenville (Jaidyn Moore, Aleah Muhammad, Deonna Jackson, Matiya Simpson), 1:51:01; 3. North Garland, 1:51.60; 4. Caddo Mills, 1:53.01.
400-meter run — 1. LaDara Marcus, South Grand Prairie, 1:01.68; 2. Carissa Cruz, North Forney, 1:05.87; 3. Savannah Ebarb, Community, 1:05.99.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Gabrielle Geer, Royse City, 50.78; 2. Endia Smith, Princeton, 54.27; 3. Emerson Allen, Communiy, 56.17; 4. Dejanae Hickman, Terrell, 57.11; 5. Kaylah Lockhart, Royse City, 57.76; 6. Lauren Braucht, Caddo Mills, 58.13.
200-meter dash — 1. Fallon Davis, South Grand Prairie, 27.34; 2. Audrey Uzoukwu, North Garland, 27.78; 3. Carissa Cruz, North Forney, 28.17.
1600-meter run — 1. Marissa Gross, South Grand Prairie, 5:53.78; 2. Ashlyn Franck, Princeton, 6:01.89; 3. Karen Gaytan, Princeton, 6:04.31; 6. Viviana Moreno, Royse City, 6:09.98.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
Team standings — 1. Highland Park 91, 2. South Grand Prairie 87, 3. Royse City 82, 4. Greenville 59 1/2, 5. Princeton 56, 6. North Forney 54 1/2, 7. Terrell 32, 8. Dallas White 25, 9. North Garland 13, 10. Dallas Hillcrest 12, 11. Nevada Community 8, 12. Dallas Samuell 6, 13. Caddo Mills 1.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings — 1. South Grand Prairie 118 1/2, 2. Princeton 76, 3. North Forney 65, 4. Terrell 63, 5. Greenville 58 1/2, 6. Caddo Mills 45, 7. North Garland 44, 8. Royse City 41, 9. Dallas Samuell 16,
