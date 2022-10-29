The Board of Directors recently announced eight new selections to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
And what a class it is to be inducted on April 15 at the ceremony in Waco.
The list includes Robert Brazile, José Cruz, Scott Drew, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Priest Holmes, Adrian Peterson, Cynthia Potter and Michael Strahan.
Brazile, nicknamed “Dr. Doom,” was a two-time All-Pro and seven-time selection to Pro Bowl as a linebacker with the Houston Oilers. He’s also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is on the Tennessee Titans’ Ring of Honor.
Cruz was a two-time baseball all-star who played 19 seasons in the Major Leagues, including 13 with the Houston Astros. He batted .292 with the Astros in 1,870 games, hitting a franchise-record 80 triples. The Astros retired his No. 25 in 1992.
Drew is currently the head basketball coach of the Baylor Bears, turning around the program and leading the Bears to a national championship in 2021, only of only two NCAA national basketball championships earned by Texas universities.
Guidry-Falkquauy was an outstanding sprinter at the University of Texas, winning 12 national championships. She also won two gold medals in the Olympics with the U.S. 4x100-meter relay.
Holmes was a dominant running back in high school at San Antonio Marshall and in college at the University of Texas. He ran the football for 10 seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, winning one Super Bowl title and earning three all-pro honors.
Peterson’s another outstanding running back from Texas, growing up in Palestine. He earned all-America honors at Oklahoma and played from 2007-2021 with seven NFL teams, rushing for 14,918 yards and 120 TDs.
Potter, who grew up in Houston, won 28 U.S. diving championships, the most ever by a woman. She’s also been an analyst for NBC Sports’ Olympic coverage.
Strahan, who was born in Houston, was a dominating defensive lineman in football for Houston Westbury and at Texas Southern University before playing 15 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants. He set a single-season sack record with 22 1/2 in 2001 and finished with 141 1/2 sacks for his career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and has been a popular TV personality and football analyst.
That is some class!
I still can’t get over the 7-6 football game between the Caddo Mills Foxes and Quinlan Ford Panthers, who’ve been two of the most productive offenses in Hunt County over the last few seasons.
Both teams returned to form the following week as Ford outscored Dallas Lincoln 59-58 and Caddo Mills whipped Dallas Roosevelt 57-6.
For the Caddo Mills and Quinlan Ford defenses to hold the other team’s offense to just one touchdown was really something.
Welcome back, Dak.
The Dallas Cowboys went back on track last week during the return of quarterback Dak Prescott off the injured list to whip the Detroit Lions 24-6. It took Prescott a while to look comfortable back there but he wound up 19-of-25 passing for 207 yards and no touchdowns. Dak’s best stat: no interceptions.
As long as the Cowboys’ offense produces some decent rushing numbers and doesn’t turn the ball over the Cowboys have a good chance to win every game considering how strong their defense is.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
