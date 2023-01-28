“Yo, Rich.”
“What’s happenin’ D.C.?”
That’s how Rich Reneau and I greeted each other for many years in person and on Facebook. We spent many hours around each other at ball games, in press boxes and on social media.
He was my friend.
Reneau died on Jan. 22 at the age of 73 following a lengthy illness.
It goes without saying that I will miss him. So will the many friends he made in Hunt County.
If you attended East Texas State University home football or basketball games back in the day or listened to high school and college football broadcasts on KGVL-AM, KIKT-FM or KETR-FM you heard his voice. A voice that was meant for broadcasting. Full and rich.
He made it fun. Especially when he was the P.A. announcer. Back then the college fans brought little noisemakers to the football games called clickers.
“It’s a clicker down,” Rich would announce on third down and you couldn’t miss hearing the clicks.
Sometimes he’d announce it’s “third down and REALLLL long.”
Rich was part of the transition from East Texas State to Texas A&M-Commerce so when the A&M-Commerce Lions would hit a 3-pointer in basketball sometimes he’d say, “That’s a three for old ET.”
On radio broadcasts, Rich worked alongside Bob Mudie on KGVL-AM and KIKT-TM and alongside Bill Powers and the late Boley Crawford on KETR.
“I never really knew what they would say next (or what Rich would needle Boley into saying),” wrote Powers on Facebook. “Rich was a gracious man and and even better man.”
“He was more fun than a barrel of monkeys in the broadcast booth, making my job easy and so enjoyable, even during the losses,” Mudie wrote in a tribute to Rich. “His moniker for me was ‘Buffalo Bob’ Mudie, the way he introduced me for every broadcast.”
Buffalo Bob and I had the pleasure of sharing a press box booth with Rich for the Greenville Lions’ last 2022 football game this fall in Terrell. It was a stormy night and the game had been delayed but Rich made the drive and brightened up the telecast on G.E.U.S. with his wit and wisdom.
There was a serious side to Rich. He was a Vietnam vet and dealt with some personal and health issues. But there was nothing that could keep this good man down.
So, Rich. It sure was nice knowing ya. --D.C.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
