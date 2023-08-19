I've never seen preseason high school football scrimmages as something a team wins or loses.
It’s a glorified practice to get a team ready for the season opener. It’s not like a real game when teams get a do-over after a turnover or a missed first-down conversion. The teams get to start again at the 30-yard line on offense during the controlled part of the scrimmages.
Sometimes plays are whistled dead to protect players from injuries who might have scored a touchdown on an interception return or if they’re the quarterback. The quarterbacks often wear a bright jersey to set them off from the other players. The defense is really not supposed to tackle a quarterback in a protective jersey though if the quarterback scrambles past the line of scrimmage he’s fair game as far as I’m concerned.
Most coaches play conservatively during scrimmages so the scouts from the future opponent don’t see all the trick plays or just how fast that wide receiver really is.
Sometimes coaches are looking at different combinations in the lineup that may stay that way or change. New Lions’ head coach Randy Jackson said the Lions will be competing every week for a starting position.
So no, the Greenville Lions didn’t win their football scrimmage against Mount Pleasant on Thursday night at Sam Parker Field. They didn’t lose it either.
The Lions probably should have scored twice because one potential touchdown run was whistled dead to protect quarterback Anthony Johnson.
Mount Pleasant scored twice and was on the verge of scoring on an interception when that play was whistled dead.
But there are some takeaways from this scrimmage. The Lions seemed to be enthusiastic in their first test under Jackson. And as Jackson noted after the scrimmage, they played with a lot of effort. So did last year’s team. Always to the end of each game.
The Lions moved the ball well at times and the defense had one stop at its goal line. Those are two takeaways.
What I would like to see is better attendance on the part of the Lions’ fans. I counted 26 fans on the visiting side of the bleachers and I spotted some sitting on the home side which was in the shade at times when the visitors were in the direct sunlight.
But my final estimate would be less than 40 fans. I know it was a school night and played on the road but the trip to Mount Pleasant’s not bad. It’s a straight shot down I-30 for about an hour and then you make a couple of turns.
I’m hoping for a much bigger crowd at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium for the Lions’ season opener on Friday night against Lake Dallas. This is an exciting time for the Lions under Jackson and the Lions were certainly worth watching last season though they went only 2-8. They had big playmakers on last year’s team that aren’t with them now but Greg Washington ran for a 70-yard touchdown in Thursday’s scrimmage so he showed big-play capability and quarterback Anthony Johnson has a really strong arm.
---
I don’t remember seeing so many volleyball teams in Hunt County that are off to such good starts.
The Greenville Lady Lions were 9-1 heading into a tournament this week after whipping former district rival Sulphur Springs in straight sets in the home opener.
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs were 11-1 after taking care of neighboring Forney in four sets.
Caddo Mills was 9-1 after beating Blue Ridge in four sets.
Commerce was 7-1-1 after outlasting traditionally strong Wills Point in five sets.
Greenville Christian was 7-4-1 following a straight set win over district rival Rockwall Providence.
For just those five Hunt County teams that’s a combined record of 43-8-2 for a winning percentage of .821.
Yeah, it’s early and the teams will be facing some stronger competition once they get into district play. The Greenville Lady Lions will have to deal with nine-time state champion Lucas Lovejoy in District 13-5A play, plus a McKinney North team that went 25-10 last season and a Melissa team that was 29-17 in 2022.
But the Lady Lions made the playoffs last year as the fourth-place team in that district and should contend for a playoff spot again this season.
---
When Chris Young was a baseball player for the Highland Park Scots he once hit a home run against the Greenville Lions in a playoff game. Greenville pitcher Wes Marek told me that was the longest ball anyone ever hit off him.
Young is knocking the ball out of the park as the general manager of the Texas Rangers. As of this writing they were 72-49 and were leading the Houston Astros by 2 1/2 games in the American League West standings and we know how good the Astros have been.
The Rangers also lead the American League in runs scored (691), hits (1,141), runs batted in (691) and in walks drawn (431).
They rank seventh with their pitchers in earned run average at 3.96 but are third in walks allowed at 342.
Young’s done a good job of putting talent together for manager Bruce Bochy.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
