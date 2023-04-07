Louisiana State University’s 102-85 victory over Iowa was the best NCAA women’s championship basketball game I’ve ever watched on television.
The two teams played at a fast pace and knocked down some incredible shots from well beyond the 3-point line. Iowa was 14-of-30 from 3-point range as all-American Caitlin Clark set a new championship game record with eight 3-pointers. Clark, voted the NCAA player of the year, finished with 30 points and eight assists though dealing with foul trouble.
LSU was 11-of-17 from 3-point range, including five from reserve Jasmine Carson, who did not miss a shot in the first half.
Three LSU players finished with more than 20 points: Carson (22), Alexis Morris (21) and LaDazhia Williams (20). Angel Reese also contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals to earn the most valuable player honors for the game.
There’s been some buzz about Reese taunting Clark after the game, mimicking a hand gesture across the face that Clark had done earlier in the NCAA tournament and then pointing to Reese’s ring finger. Obviously, the Lady Tigers will be receiving championship rings.
Taunting goes on at most every ball game at nearly every level. I’ve lost count of how many times a player responded to an opponent’s taunt by pointing toward the scoreboard as if to say, “So who’s leading?”
I’m happy for LSU coach Kim Mulkey winning a national championship in only her second season at LSU after coaching Baylor to three national titles. I heard Mulkey speak at a sports editors’ meeting in Austin one time. She has a lot of passion for sports, not just basketball.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.