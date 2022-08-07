“Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good evening to you wherever you may be.”
That’s usually how Vin Scully opened his broadcasts during a 67-year career that left a big impact on the sports world. Scully, who died on Tuesday at the age of 94, was well-known and respected by the Dodgers management, players and fans having called their games when the baseball team was based in Brooklyn and then in Los Angeles. But Scully also called football games and golf tournaments.
“There’s not a better storyteller and I think everyone considers him family,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “He was in our living rooms for many generations.”
Scully called some magical moments in sports such as a perfect game thrown by Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax in 1965 and the injured Kirk Gibson’s walk-off pinch-hit home run in game one of the 1988 World Series.
He also called Jack Nicklaus’ victory in the Masters in 1975 and Dwight Clark’s famous catch in the back of the end zone to beat the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.
Scully had a very pleasant voice that added to the broadcasts but he also knew when to keep quiet, such as after Gibson’s home run. He stayed quiet while the fans cheered and the Dodgers mobbed Gibson. Scully was wise enough to let the action do the talking in times like that, something that some announcers don’t seem to learn.
---
I love the Greenville Lions’ tradition of starting football practice just after midnight in what Lions coach Darren Duke calls “Midnight Madness.”
Not only is it much cooler in the temperatures but it’s closer to game-type conditions under the lights. All 10 of the Lions’ regular season games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
I figure if you want the receivers and kick returners used to catching the football under the lights they need some practice time at night.
Adding to the fun was the presence of the Lion Pride band and Flaming Flashes drill team.
I also like what the Greenville Christian Eagles do when they head out to Cleek Retreat for several days practice. The players bunk there and can practice early in the morning and late in the evening in between meals and meetings. Spending that much time together has to help the Eagles bond.
And as Eagles coach Larry Uland has pointed out, previous Eagle teams that bonded at Cleek Retreat went on to win state six-man football titles.
---
Congratulations to Justin Debase of the M&M Track Club of Greenville.
Debase placed second in both the 15-16 boys triple jump (11.97 meters, 39 feet, 1/4 inch) and the 15-16 boys long jump (5.7 meters, 18-7) at the 2022 State Games of America track and field competition in Iowa last week.
Debase also placed ninth in the 16U boys triple jump at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Games of Texas recently in Corpus Christi.
---
Speaking of track and field, the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions will have two new head track and field coaches this spring.
D’Lance Sharp is the new head coach for the Lions and T.K. Harris is the new head coach for the Lady Lions.
Sharp’s name should be familiar to Hunt County fans. His father Lance Sharp was a quarterback for the Lone Oak Buffaloes.
D’Lance ran track and played football for the Commerce Tigers and ran for Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M University-Commerce. He ran on two NCAA Division II national indoor championship 4x400-meter relay teams for A&M-Commerce and ran on a Southland Conference championship 4x400 relay team at SFA.
Sharp also placed second in the Class 3A 400-meter dash (49.40) and anchored Commerce’s 4x100 relay to second place at the state meet in 2015.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
