American athletes made the most out of competing on U.S. soil for the first time in the world track and field championships.
Running, jumping and throwing at the U.S. track mecca, Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, the U.S. men’s and women’s teams won a record 33 medals. Thirteen of those medals were of the gold variety awarded to the world champions in each event.
Most impressive were the sweeps in the men’s 100-meter dash, men’s 200-meter dash and men’s shot put.
Texan Fred Kerley, who is from Taylor, led the way in the 100, winning in 9.86 seconds, followed closely by Marvin Bracy (9.88) and Trayon Bromell (9.88).
Noah Lyles led the U.S. sweep in the 200, running a 19.31. Kenneth Bednarek was second at 19.77 and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton was third with a 19.80.
Ryan Crouser, who competed at the University of Texas, led the American sweep in the shot put at 22.94 meters (75 feet, 1/4 inch). Joe Kovacs was second and Josh Awotunde was third.
The U.S. women won both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays with Abby Steiner running as a substitute on the second leg in both races. Those were her 56th and 57th races of the season, an amazing accomplishment. Most world-class runners don’t compete in 20 events in a season that includes the Olympics or world championships. Steiner stayed busy in the indoor and outdoor seasons for the University of Kentucky before turning pro and running in the U.S. and world championships.
Sydney McLaughlin, who broke the women’s 400-meter hurdles world record earlier in the meet at 50.68, ran a sizzling 47.91 anchor leg on the 4x400. No other woman in the world could have caught McLaughlin, who was comfortably ahead when she received the baton.
But though the U.S. men dominated the 100 and 200 races they lost to Canada in the 4x100 finals. Canada won in 37.48. The U.S. team clocked a 37.55.
The handoffs on the U.S. team weren’t crisp and Bracy started off on anchor a couple of meters behind Andre De Grasse and couldn’t catch the former Olympic 200-meter champion.
What also hurt the American men was an injury to Kerley in the 200 preliminaries so he wasn’t available. Bromell also wasn’t on the relay but Lyles was and ran a good leg.
Former Texas A&M Aggie Athing Mu held off hard-charging Keely Hodgkinson of England to win the women’s 800. Mu got away with a tactical error as she ran a little too wide on the last curve and left lane one open for Hodgkinson to challenge her at the finish. Mu won by only .08 of a second. I bet Mu won’t make that mistake again.
The U.S. could probably have counted another gold medal in the final performance of the meet. Mondo Duplantis cleared a world-record 20-4 1/2 in the pole vault to win the world championship. Duplantis grew up in Layfette, Louisiana but competed for Sweden, where his mother Helena is from. His father Greg, who coaches his son, was a world-class vaulter back in the day in Louisiana.
Speaking of track and field, Sophia Hill, the daughter of former Greenville Lady Lion Dana Spaulding, broke a state record for her age group at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Games of Texas track and field championships last weekend in Corpus Christi.
Hill cleared 4-7 in the high jump to win the Under-10 girls division by seven inches and break a record that had stood for a long time. She competed for a team from Allen.
Hill’s aunt Alicia Spaulding also competed for the Greenville Lady Lions back in the day and uncle Todd Spaulding competed for the Lions.
Grandparents Bobby and Clydette Spaulding live in Greenville.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
