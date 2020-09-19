Watching Tyler Townley play quarterback for the Caddo Mills Foxes reminds me a lot of another quarterback I watched on TV when I was a kid.
That quarterback was Fran Tarkenton and he earned NFL Hall of Fame honors after throwing for 6,467 yards and 342 touchdowns during an 18-year career with the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants.
But what set Tarkenton apart from most quarterbacks was his scrambling ability. Yes, he ran for 3,674 yards and 32 TDs but much of that yardage was from scrambling after his receivers were covered. Tarkenton had a knack for eluding tacklers. Sometimes more than once on the same play. He would scramble back and forth around the field, often buying extra time for a receiver to get open so he could throw him the football. Other times he’d take off for big gains. Tarkenton was so good at scrambling he was nicknamed “The Scrambler.”
In the Foxes’ 57-47 victory last week over Canton, Townley ran for 208 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 280 yards and three TDs for his second straight game with more than 400 yards of total offense. Townley has been the Foxes’ leading passer and rusher as they’ve jumped out to a 3-0 start. He’s passed for 847 yards and nine TDs for an average of 282.3 yards per game and has rushed for 443 yards and 10 TDs for an average of 147.7 rushing yards per game. He’s averaging 429 yards of total offense per game.
Just like the 6-foot Tarkenton, Townley isn’t one of the taller quarterbacks you see these days in Texas high school football. But Townley is good at scrambling. He can also buy time for his receivers to get open with his scrambles and can also take off for big runs and sometimes touchdowns. He’s an exciting player to watch.
Townley also made a key play on defense with an interception to preserve the Foxes’ victory.
I noticed Townley’s big-game mentality as a basketball player for the Foxes. He’s shown in the past that he won’t back down from any opponent.
---
Keeping up with the schedules of the high school football teams in the local area has really been a challenge these days because of the coronavirus pandemic. The schedule can change on any given day.
Caddo Mills found out on Thursday that Life Waxahachie was canceling its home game against the Foxes that was set for Friday night in Waxahachie.
The Boles Hornets and Cumby Trojans called off their scheduled games for Friday against Tom Bean and DasCHE, respectively, because of issues with the pandemic. Boles had a previous game against Como-Pickton called off by Como-Pickton and Cumby got a late start and called off its first two games. Cumby’s only played one game so far this season. Boles has played two.
Commerce’s game last week against Leonard was called off by Leonard.
Quinlan Ford, Celeste and Wolfe City have had to make schedule changes after opponents withdrew from their schedules.
Now the Greenville Lions have found out that Nacogdoches has called off the season opener with the Lions because of the pandemic. Nacogdoches was a replacement game for another team on the Lions’ schedule that had to make some changes.
This football season, if it’s completed as planned, will definitely be one for the books.
---
It’s great that the Dallas Stars made it back to the Stanley Cup Finals in hockey.
But there doesn’t seem to be as much hockey fever around the Metroplex as there was in 1999 when the Stars won the Stanley Cup. That year there sure were a lot of cars flying Stars’ colors.
There’s some excitement again this year for the Stanley Cup but it’s different since the Stars won’t be holding any home games. Because of the pandemic, all of the Stars’ Stanley Cup games against the Tampa Bay Lightning will be played at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Thus, no home ice advantage for the Stars. No wildly-cheering Dallas crowds. But there’s no advantage either for Tampa Bay.
Playing before empty stadiums and arenas is unique for the U.S. pro teams but not something they haven’t experienced in some fashion before. New England football coach Bill Belichick was asked if he’d experienced anything like it. “Yeah, practice.”
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.