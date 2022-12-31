Timing is everything.
I just flipped over the TV channel on Sunday in time to see former Texas A&M University-Commerce defensive back Kader Kohou record the first interception of his NFL career. Kohou intercepted a fade pass in the end zone during the Miami Dolphins’ game against Green Bay.
Kohou stopped the Packers’ threat but Green Bay still won 26-20. Kohou finished the game with five solo tackles and two pass breakups. He ranks fifth on the team in tackles with 68, including 59 solos. The rookie’s also forced a fumble.
I also turned on the A&M-Commerce women’s basketball game at Texas on Wednesday night in time to see the Lions’ DesiRay Kernal hit a 3-point shot from near midcourt just before the third-quarter buzzer. Texas won that game 96-53.
Lions coach Jason Burton scheduled some tough games for the 2-10 Lions as they prepare for their first season in the Southland Conference. They also lost 71-55 to Houston, 86-57 to SMU, 78-71 to New Mexico, 88-53 to Mississippi State, 90-61 to Bowling Green and 75-66 to Boise State. None of the Southland Conference teams should be as strong as any of those toughies.
The Lions will open Southland Conference play at 2 p.m. in Commerce on Saturday against Incarnate Word. The men’s game will follow at about 4:30 p.m. It’ll be interesting to see how both teams fare in the Southland Conference. Both were strong teams in their old Lone Star Conference.
Congratulations to former Greenville Lions assistant coach Chris Gilbert, who’s been hired to coach at the University of North Texas as the associate head coach and tight ends coach of the football team.
Gilbert was very successful as a head football coach in the high school ranks at Dallas South Oak Cliff, Terrell and Lancaster after leaving Greenville. His Lancaster Tigers reached the state finals in 2012.
I still can’t get over the numbers posted by Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks during their 126-121 overtime basketball win over the New York Knicks.
60-21-10
Wow, 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. In one game!
Other NBA players have recorded triple-doubles but not quite like that one. Usually when somebody’s scoring that many points they don’t record a lot of assists. And often the top scorer is also not the top rebounder.
I’m just glad Luka plays for the Mavericks.
The tributes keep pouring in for Mike Leach, the veteran college football coach who died unexpectedly at age 61. Leach was well-known and respected for his knowledge of the passing game and for his friendly ways. He was head coach, of course, at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently Mississippi State.
The best story I’ve read so far about Leach was by one of his former assistant coaches who’d been in the office with Leach when Leach was in a long and spirited phone conversation. After the call ended, the assistant asked Leach, “Who was that?”
“Wrong number,” responded Leach.
I was saddened to learn of the passing of soccer legend Pele' at the age of 82. To me the Brazilian was the greatest soccer player of all time.
He scored an incredible 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, which has been recognized as a world record by the Guinness Book of World Records.
Pele' also gave U.S. soccer a big boost in the mid 1970s when he played for the New York Cosmos.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
