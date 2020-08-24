The 2020 college football season will definitely be different.
Some but not all NCAA Division I teams have canceled their fall seasons and/or moved them to the spring due to concerns over the coronavirus.
So should the Associated Press and other sports services list a top 25 national ranking this fall?
Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida which would probably be top 10 teams are playing in the fall.
But not Ohio State, Oregon or Penn State. Michigan, another top 25 prospect, isn’t playing the fall along with Wisconsin, Minnesota, Southern Cal, Utah and Arizona State.
Should they list two top 10s: for teams that are playing and another for teams that aren’t playing?
If they keep the teams that aren’t playing in one top 25 will they move up when a team ahead of them loses or drop down even though they haven’t played?
What a mess.
And declaring a national champion? I don’t see how that would be fair.
Another thing to consider is the Heisman Trophy. It’s supposed to be awarded in December to the best college football player. Should they award one in December, skip it or wait until the spring?
What if they awarded the Heisman to someone who didn’t play? That wouldn’t go over well.
I say skip it. Award the Heisman the next time all the Division I teams are back playing or have played if the rest of the top teams play in the spring.
And skip the awarding of the national championship, too. Wait until there’s a full field. Crown conference champions, yes, but no national champion.
---
My hat’s off to Commerce volleyball coach Shelley Jones, who reached career win No. 300 when the Lady Tigers outlasted Wills Point in five sets on Tuesday night.
Her victory total also includes victories at Cumby before she took over the Commerce head coaching position.
Shelley also coached at the Greenville Middle School so I’ve been working with her for a long time. She does a great job and is fantastic about reporting her scores to the newspaper.
She’s coached some outstanding teams at Commerce including last year’s squad that went 30-12. Her 2018 team went 27-10.
Here’s wishing Shelley Jones and the Lady Tigers continued success.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
