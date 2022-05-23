Jenna Wade and Caden Bowers of Greenville High School have proven once again that a student can be active in athletics and still make very good grades.
Wade is the valedictorian and Bowers the salutatorian for the GHS senior class, which is to graduate on May 27.
Wade competed in a variety of sports for the Lady Lions, including volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. She earned all-district honors in volleyball this past season for the 23-16 Lady Lions, made the academic all-state volleyball team and signed a letter of intent to play college volleyball at East Texas Baptist University.
Wade shared the most valuable player honors for her team with another senior: Brooke Hutchings. Wade led the Lady Lions for the season with 115 blocks, was second on the team in kills with 330 and sixth in digs with 118.
Bowers played in the outfield for the Lions’ baseball team and was usually their lead-off hitter. He also played on the Lions’ varsity golf team that finished third behind two Highland Park teams that went on to finish second and third at the state tournament in Austin. Bowers shot rounds of 90 and 86 for a 176 total at the District 13-5A tournament at the Rusted Rail Golf Club in Crandall.
Wade and Bowers are from two families that are well-known in Greenville. Her mother Amy works in the Greenville Independent School District. Older brother Justin Wade played a couple of seasons of basketball at Austin College and her uncle Mark Tarpley was a standout basketball player for the Greenville Lions and at Austin College.
Her grandparents Randy and Judy Tarpley are graduates of Greenville High School and a cousin, Alyssa Tarpley, Mark’s daughter, was a standout basketball player at Gunter and has signed to play at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
Bowers’ father Craig Bowers was a scrappy basketball and baseball player for the Greenville Lions as well as one of the city’s top golfers. Craig was an assistant coach in basketball for the Greenville Lions and later an assistant principal at Royse City High School. Craig earned the nickname “Monster” starting in junior high because of his competitive fire but not his stature. He stood well under 6 feet.
Craig died in a snow skiing accident in 2012 in Colorado. There’s a basketball tournament at Royse City named for him, plus the Craig Bowers “Monster” Ball Golf Tournament planned for June 24-26 at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City. Caden said he plans to plan in that tournament with his grandfather Bobby.
Craig’s younger sister Caroline Bowers has played volleyball, basketball and soccer for the Lady Lions.
---
Caden Thurman certainly got my attention when I saw his winning time of 4 minutes, 22 seconds in the Class 2A 1600-meter run at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championshps.
Thurman’s time ranks fourth all-time in Class 2A and would have earned him medals in the Class 3A and 4A divisions.
He’s just a sophomore and was coming off a two-week bout with bronchitis. Caden Thurman’s father Tobin, who’s the head track and field coach at Wolfe City, said he can see his son running 4:15 and faster in the future.
Caden is to run against some of the top 1600 runners at the Garmin RunningLane national championships next weekend in Alabama. It’s quite possible he could run under 4:20 in that meet.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
