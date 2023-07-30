The summer always seems to pass by too quickly these days for athletes, coaches and their fans.
Wasn’t it just last week that the last baseball teams around here wrapped up their seasons in the playoffs?
And now practice starts on Monday for most of the local high school football and volleyball teams. And the volleyball season is to begin on Aug. 7. Really?
Of course, the Greenville Lions have another week before they’ll start football with their Midnight Madness first practice at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7.
The Lions get to hold their practice when it’s relatively cool. Not so for the other football teams around here. The weather forecasts are calling for 100-plus degree temperatures for every day next week.
I hope the football players will follow the advice of M&M Track Club coach Junior Mason before their athletes competed in 96-degree heat in a track and field meet in Greenville.
“I’ve been telling them to drink water, to drink water, to drink water,” said Mason. “Not only do you have to be fast, you have to be smart.”
I’m hoping all the football players around here stay smart. I’m also hoping they took advantage of their school’s offseason programs to stay in shape. You can always tell on the first practice which players worked out a lot in the offseason and which ones didn’t.
The three players who qualified for the 53rd Texas State Open golf tournament in a qualifier at The Oaks in Greenville, found the competition tough.
All three golfers missed the cut at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler.
Rockwall golfer Bryce Waters, who led the qualifiers in Greenville with a 67 for 18 holes, shot rounds of 77 and 73 for a 150 total in Tyler.
Alex Motes of Sulpur Springs fired rounds of 73 and 76 for a 149 total.
Dallas Baptist golfer Lucas Borrero, competing as an amateur, shot rounds of 80 and 75 for a 156 total. Borrero’s the golfer who thought he missed out on qualifying for the tournament when he missed a four-foot putt on the final hole of regulation at The Oaks. He got a second chance in a playoff with other golfers and won the final qualifying spot on the sixth playoff hole.
A celebrity also missed the cut at the Texas State Open. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, is now a commentator on TV, shot rounds of 74 and 72 for a 146 total. The cut was at 140 for 36 holes.
At least Romo has another well-paying gig to fall back on. Soon he’ll be a little too busy to play much golf.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
