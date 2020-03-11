I’ve lost count of how many track and field meet summaries I’ve scanned through during the years.
When I was a youngster growing up in South Texas, the meet summaries were often the first thing I looked at in the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
Back then the newspaper also ran the state’s best list each week, a top 10 list of the best track and field times and distances of high school athletes around the state.
So when I received the results of the Fourth Annual Robyn Hill Relays in Royse City, I quickly started scanning the list. The first event I looked at was the varsity boys 100-meter dash. Lo and behold there was the name Caleb Johnson of Greenville with the time 10.00 seconds listed. 10.00? That time really caught my eye.
Any time under 11 seconds is fast in the 100 but 10.00? That’s approaching a world-class time.
So I had to find out more information. Was that time recorded on a stop watch or an automatic timer? Was the time wind-aided?
The Lions’ school record is a 10.15 recorded by Henry Neal on an automatic timer with a legal wind in Austin in 1990. Neal’s time was a state and national high school record. It stood as the national record from 1990 until Matthew Boling of Houston Strake Jesuit ran a 10.13 this past May.
Lions coach Alex Contreras told me Johnson’s time was recorded on a “spider” hand-timing system and that Johnson ran with a tailwind though “not major.” Contreras must have thought the time was a little fast because he re-clocked Johnson’s time at 10.39 with a stopwatch while watching a video replay of the race.
In track and field it’s important to differentiate between hand times and automatic times. The automatic timer goes off the exact instant the starter fires the starting gun and then records the exact moment the runner hits the finish line. The human on the stopwatch clicks the watch as soon as he sees the smoke from the starting gun and then clicks when he sees the runner finish.
The hand times are quicker because the human timer is slower to start the time.
For example, when Neal ran the 10.15 FAT in Austin, the official hand time was a 9.9. One time when Neal ran a 10.20 FAT at a meet, the official hand time was 9.75.
Had Johnson’s time counted, he would have broken the national high school record. But not as a hand time and without a wind gauge to make sure the wind’s not blowing more than 2.0 meters per second for record purposes.
All of this talk about hand times versus auto timing can get very technical and even complicated.
Here’s what I know: Caleb Johnson is fast. So is Miles Denson, who was clocked at 21.12 in the 200 and so are the four Lions who ran a 41.50 in the 4x100 relay.
---
Congratulations to Texas A&M University-Commerce senior basketball player Wayne Stewart, who has moved into the finals of the State Farm Dark Horse Dunker contest. Stewart has survived three rounds of online voting to go head-to-head against Dakota Bennington of Eureka College. The winner of the online vote advances to the 2020 State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships on April 2.
You can vote by clicking on Stewart’s name at www.darkhorsedunker.com
Stewart is trailing Bennington by a big margin in the early voting. The voting ends on March 13.
---
The last time I saw Jimmy Felty, he was wearing a pair of overalls.
Felty was not only a school teacher, principal and a coach but also a cotton farmer in Hunt County.
My association with Coach Felty started when he was the tennis coach at Wolfe City, sending athletes to state. But Coach Felty cared about more sports than just tennis. He was very knowledgeable about all of the high school sports and took particular interest in athletes from Hunt County. I had many wonderful conversations about sports with him.
He was an upbeat guy and was just the kind of person you want coaching and working with young people. He certainly earned a lot of respect.
He also paid close attention to young athletes in Greenville because his wife Terrie coached for many years at the Greenville Middle School. The two of them coached and mentored many young athletes in Hunt County and made a difference in their lives.
My sincere condolences to the family.
---
I also offer my condolences to the family of Bryant Anderson of Greenville. His service was last week in Greenville.
I watched “B.A.” play Little League baseball. He was one of the best players in town and carried his sweet swing with him as a baseball player for the Greenville Lions and a softball players for local teams such as The Buckaroos.
B.A. also had a great smile. He was such a nice guy and was a true fan of the Greenville Lions and the Stephen F. Austin University Lumberjacks.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
