In track and field a staggered start is used for races using a curve.
Each runner is staggered around the curve in their lanes so they all run the same distance.
I guess you could say that high school football in Texas will be using a staggered start for the 2020 season. Some local teams are starting their practices in a couple of weeks, while others will have to wait a month as the University Interscholastic League and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greenville Lions and Royse City Bulldogs can’t start practice until Sept. 7 with the first games allowed on Sept. 25. The UIL has delayed the start for the teams in the state’s top two enrollment classifications as Texas deals with higher COVID-19 numbers in some of the bigger cities.
The Greenville Christian Eagles also won’t start their six-man football practice until Sept. 7. TAPPS has delayed the season openers for its member football teams until Sept. 24.
But the rest of the local area football teams can begin practices on Aug. 3 and can kick off the season on Aug. 27. So the Quinlan Ford Panthers, Caddo Mills Foxes, Commerce Tigers, Lone Oak Buffaloes, Boles Hornets, Celeste Blue Devils, Cumby Trojans, Wolfe City Wolves, Campbell Indians and Fannindel Falcons will be playing football games before the Lions and Bulldogs have even started practicing.
The delayed start has caused the Lions to drop a couple of non-district opponents that were Class 4A teams. The Lions will play one scrimmage at Whitehouse on Sept. 18 and then will open the season on Sept. 25 at Nacogdoches. The Lions will make their home debut on Oct. 2 against Frisco Liberty and will wrap up the non-district schedule at home on Oct. 9 against Mount Pleasant, a former district rival. Then the Lions will compete in District 8-5A-II play. The Lions dropped 4As Tyler Chapel Hill and Carrollton Ranchview from the non-district schedule.
The delayed start caused the Eagles to drop their non-district opponents. They’ll play one scrimmage and then will open district play.
The state’s 4A through A football teams are to play their state championships from Dec. 16-19 but the 6As and 5As will have to wait until January to play their state finals.
Of course, with the pandemic anything can change. We’ll just have to see what happens.
---
Did I hear right that 54-year-old Mike Tyson wants to fight 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition boxing match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California?
What’s dignified about two boxers well past their primes fighting about 20 years too late? Tyson, who owns a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, last fought 15 years ago.
Jones, who is 66-9, last fought in 2018. He’ll have less ring rust than Tyson but still, this is not a fight I’d waste money on for pay per view. No way!
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
