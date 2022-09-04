Congratulations to Kader Kohou, the former Texas A&M University-Commerce defensive back who has made the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.
Kohou survived the Dolphins’ most recent cut, giving him a place in the Miami secondary. In football it seems you can’t have enough defensive backs.
The 5-10, 195-pounder from Euless Trinity was the Lone Star Conference’s Defensive Back of the Year on the all-LSC team in 2021.
He racked up 113 tackles during his career with the Lions, broke up 37 passes, forced four fumbles and recovered three fumbles.
Kohou, who played on the Lions’ NCAA Division II national championship team in 2017, was also a dangerous kick returner as was teammate Dominique Ramsey.
He’ll be wearing No. 38 this season.
The Dolphins are to open their season at home on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Kohou’s teammate at A&M-Commerce, offensive lineman Amon Simon, was released by the Dallas Cowboys. He had signed as a free agent.
Simon played in 37 games with the Lions and was also a member of the national championship team. He was a three-time all-conference selection and earned all-America honors twice. He was also named the LSC’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019.
Luis Perez, former Lion quarterback, was released by the Los Angeles Rams. He signed for the second time with the Rams after passing for 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns during the past season with the New Jersey Generals in the United States Football League.
Perez, who earned the Harlon Hill Award national award after leading the Lions to that national championship in 2017, has bounced around in his professional career with other stops with the Philadelphia Eagles, plus in the XFL and the Alliance of American Football.
---
I was sad to learn of the passing of golfer Tom Weiskopf at the age of 79.
Weiskopf was a 16-time winner on the PGA tour, including a British Open title in 1973. He also finished second four times at the Masters and tied for second once at the U.S. Open.
Weiskopf was a renowned golf course designer. He designed the Buffalo Creek Golf Club in Rockwall along with Jay Morrish.
I got to walk five holes with Weiskopf and a group while he played Buffalo Creek during its grand opening in 1992. It was fascinating to hear him talk about his ideas behind the course design.
He pointed to a sand trap behind one of the greens and said he put it there to help the golfer’s depth perception when aiming at the green. Interesting.
---
I’ve found some good candidates for my next all-name team. I name a team about every year with names in sports that just caught my eye.
Quasy Warren, a running back from Bullard, is a good candidate. Of course, if I mention him I have to bring up a name from the past: linebacker Kwaesi Palmer of Sulphur Springs. Palmer was considered among the top high school linebackers in the nation when he signed with Florida State in 1996.
Another good candidate for the all-name team is Espn Blyton, a wide receiver at Clarksville. I would assume he pronounces his first name as S-Pen and not E.S.P.N.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
