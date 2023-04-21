Texas A&M University-Commerce track coach George Pincock and his staff have collected one of the fastest group of sprinters in school history.
Pincock is a former college sprinter at Colorado, where he was coached by former Greenville 400-meter champion Brandon Couts. So Pincock obviously knows a lot about how to run fast.
Led by J.T. Smith and Delan Edwin, the Lions showed off their speed last week at home in the East Texas Invitational.
Smith, a two-time national champion, won the 100-meter dash in a stadium-best time of 9.95 seconds. Yes, it was wind-aided with a wind speed of 5.9 meters per second, above the 2.0 limit for most record purposes. But anything under 10.00 is really fast, even with the wind.
Smith beat a strong field that also included two-time Nigerian national champion Seye Oguniewe, who was a close second at 9.97, and British sprinter Harry Aikines, who was fourth at 10.31.
Edwin was third in the 100 at 10.06 and then broke the stadium record in the 200 with a 20.14, pushed by Smith who was second at 20.28. Those times were aided by a 5.5 wind but anything under 20.50 is very fast.
Smith and Edwin also ran legs on the Lions’ 4x100 relay that won in a fast 39.72. They were joined by Ibrahim Fuseini and Cameron Macon, who won the 110-meter hurdles at 14.30.
Smith won the NCAA Division II national 100-meter dash national championship last year in 10.44 with a legal wind. Edwin was eighth in that race at 10.57 and was ninth in the 200 at the national meet in 20.87.
Smith and Edwin ran on the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team that was fourth in the national meet at 39.91.
Smith proved he’s among the top sprinters in the nation, college or otherwise, when he won the U.S. indoor 60-meter dash title recently.
These days the focus at district and area track and field meets in Texas is to finish in the top four at both meets to continue your season.
Kamron Neal and the Greenville Lions have accomplished both of those goals. Neal, who won the district 200 and was second in the 100, finished second in the 200 at area and third in the 100 so he’ll advance to the region meet in both races.
The Lions’ 4x100 relay of Xak Wylie, Daniel Renner, David Waller and Neal won the district title and was fourth at area so it will advance.
The next goal is to finish in the top two at the region meet for a berth at the state meet in Austin.
I’m looking forward to the return of William Stewart to the campus of Greenville High School as the new principal.
Stewart is a former Lion basketball player who was one of the better players on his team also seemed to get along well with his teammates.
He’s well-qualified academically with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas A&M-Commerce and a doctorate in education from Stephen F. Austin. He should be a good fit at GHS.
Watching umpire Rick Ford walk past the front gate at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium on the way to the softball field was a unique experience. The stadium is named for his late father, former track coach for the Lions.
I also think it’s cool when Tina Mason-Pitt takes tickets for the baseball games at John Mason Field, which is named for her late father, a former standout athlete at Greenville Carver who was a pro baseball player.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
