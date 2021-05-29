I’m a little biased because I’ve been covering them for more than 42 years but I think sometimes the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions don’t get a fair shake in all-conference voting.
A case in point is the All-Lone Star Conference women’s softball team. The 33-18 Lions placed three players on the first team: pitcher Emily Otto, third baseman Madison Schaefer and utility player Alyssa LeBlanc. All three were very deserving.
But that was it. No second-team selections and no player named to the third team.
The Lions deserved better. They placed fourth in the LSC standings at 21-9 and advanced farther in the NCAA Division II tournament than any other conference team except for West Texas A&M. West Texas A&M beat the Lions 4-0 in the final game of the South Central Region Tournament in Commerce after the Lions had beaten the Lady Buffs 10-5 in the previous game. It was a double-elimination tournament.
The all-conference team was released right before postseason play started so the finishes in the regional tournament would not have factored into the all-conference selections. But the finish of the LSC standings certainly should have.
With only three total picks the Lions ranked ninth in the voting. Oklahoma Christian and Cameron (Okla.) led with seven votes each. Oklahoma Christian finished second in the LSC standings at 26-4 but Cameron wound up ninth at 16-14. A ninth-place team shouldn’t get more picks than a fourth-place team if you ask me.
UT Tyler, which finished atop the LSC standings at 27-3 though ineligible to compete for the conference championship, claimed six selections, as did West Texas A&M, Angelo State and Lubbock Christian. West Texas A&M was fifth in the conference standings, Angelo State was third and Lubbock Christian ranked eighth.
Texas A&M-Kingsville, which was sixth, also placed more players on the all-conference team than the Lions with five.
Otto, Schaefer and LeBlanc earned their berths because they ranked among the top of the statistical leaders in the conference. Otto and LeBlanc were two of the best pitchers in the league and Schaefer was one of the top hitters.
The Lions certainly had some other worthy all-conference candidates. Left fielder Samantha Dutton batted .347 for the season and had a .978 fielding percentage. Centerfielder Uxua Modrego batted .271 and made some spectacular catches. She had a .985 fielding percentage.
Avery Boley, who drove in 23 runs, was a good candidate as another utility player because she played catcher and first base with with only two errors in 322 chances for a .994 fielding percentage.
Shortstop Chealsea Slider’s been a clutch player for the Lions for several seasons and is solid defensively with a .965 fielding percentage. Outfielder also Mackenzie Dugi batted. 301 for the Lions.
It’s certainly not easy picking an all-conference team. Especially when you have to narrow it down to a three-team list when there are 16 teams in the conference. But still, I wish the A&M-Commerce Lions had fared better.
---
It always warms my heart to see student-athletes finish at the top of their class academically. They prove that it’s possible to spend the extra time in extracurricular activities and still find the time to study and excel in the classroom.
My hat’s off to Greenville High School valedictorian Garrett Phillips and to salutatorian Jordan Hunnicutt. Phillips played for the Lions’ football and baseball teams and Hunnicutt played on the girls volleyball, basketball and softball teams. The football and volleyball teams advanced to the playoffs and the volleyball team went three rounds in the Class 5A playoffs so both student-athletes enjoyed success with their respective teams.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
