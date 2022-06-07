Texas A&M University-Commerce sure went out of NCAA Division II athletics with a bang.
In the Lions’ last competition before moving up to NCAA Division I they won five individual national championships at the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championships last weekend in Michigan.
The Lion men won three national titles including Ushan Perera in the high jump (7-3 1/4), Moaz Ibrahim in the discus (200-10) and J.T. Smith in the 100-meter dash (10.44).
Minna Svaerd won the women’s 400-meter hurdles (57.33) and Candace Scott took the women’s javelin (179-10).
The success of the track and field team is representative of their international lineup. They have athletes competing from 15 different countries.
Perera is from Sri Lanka. Ibrahim is from Eqypt. Smith is from Klein Oak near Houston. Svaerd is from Sweden. Candace Scott is from Grenada.
Svaerd also anchored the Lion women’s 4x400-meter relay to third place in 3:37.59. She was joined by Naomi Ndukwe, Mariana Shostak and Sofia Khenfar. Ndukwe and Khenfar are from France and Shostak is from the Ukraine.
The Lion men’s 4x100-meter relay of Emmanuel Agenor, Smith, Andre Norman and Delan Edwin was also fourth in the time of 39.91. Agenor hails from Jamaica. Norman is from Celina and Edwin is from Saint Lucia.
“It was never my intention to have that many international kids,” said Lions head coach George Pincock. “It’s just the right time.”
Pincock and his assistant coaches Rock Light, Glen Sefcik and Trent Phelps did a good job of bonding these athletes from different countries in a strong team.
“We want them to have a good experience,” said Light. “We want them to have fun and enjoy it and make memories that will last a lifetime.”
Though English was not the native language of some of the Lion athletes, they understand one word pretty well, according to Pincock.
“Every language in every country, winning is winning,” he said.
It’ll be interesting to see how the track and field teams along with the Lions’ other sports adjust to competition in NCAA Division I as well as in the Southland Conference. The track and field athletes have competed against Division I athletes in the past and the Lion women’s basketball team for example played exhibition games last fall against Baylor, SMU and Houston. The Lions matched up very well against SMU, losing only 66-58.
---
One of the best hitting teams I watched during the 2022 high school softball season was Royse City. I saw the Lady Bulldogs club four home runs during a 22-2 victory over the Greenville Lady Lions.
So it really surprised me to see the Lady Bulldogs get shut out twice in their Region II-5A finals series against Rock Hill of Prosper. Rock Hill won 9-0 and 1-0 to advance to the state tournament.
Rock Hill pitcher Grace Berlage blanked the Lady Bulldogs on four hits while striking out nine in the 9-0 win. Taylor Hagen allowed only two hits in the 1-0 victory while striking out three.
Royse City pitcher Kaylee Schmitz did her part in the second game, holding Rock Hill to only five hits and the one run.
It’s too bad the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t find some timely hits in their last games in Class 5A before moving up to 6A. They still had a great season at 31-10-1.
---
Watching Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall battle in a Region II-6A championship series game at Riders Field in Frisco was a real treat. Not only was it fun to watch two close rivals, close not only in proximity but the players know each other very well, but Riders Field is a great place to watch a game.
I’ve also enjoyed watching minor league baseball at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi where you can see ships pass by the outfield fence into the harbor.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
