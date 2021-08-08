She landed short of winning a medal but Tara Davis gained valuable experience in the women’s long jump at the Toyko Olympics.
Davis, who has family from Greenville, finished in sixth place in the women’s long jump on Tuesday. Her dream was to win a medal but it didn’t happen this time. Maybe it will happen in the future but just getting to the Olympics and making the finals was a major accomplishment for the 22-year-old who is about to receive her bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas.
Davis, in her first time to compete at the Olympic Games, lost to older and more experienced jumpers. Experience can really pay off when you’re competing against the best long jumpers in the world and make no mistake, this field was loaded with experience.
To her credit, Davis got in six clean jumps (no fouls) and she improved her best mark on her second, third and fourth attempts. But her longest leap of 6.84 meters (22 feet, 5 inches) wasn’t enough to catch the winner Malaika Mihambo of Germany, who overtook American Brittney Reese on Mihambo’s final attempt. Mihambo jumped 7.00 meters (22-11 3/4). Reese and Ese Brume of Nigeria both jumped 6.97. Reese was awarded second place because she had a longer second jump. Brume wound up with the bronze.
Check out the experienced resume of the jumpers that finished ahead of Davis.
Mihambo, who is 27, won the world championship in the long jump in 2019, was fifth in the 2018 world indoor championships and fourth in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Reese, who is 34, has won seven world indoor and outdoor titles, one Olympic gold medal (2012) and now two silvers.
The 25-year-old Brume placed fifth in the 2016 Olympic Games and was third in the 2019 world championships.
Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic, who finished fourth, won the world indoor title in 2018, plus was third in the 2016 Olympic Games and also third in the 2013 and 2015 world championships. She’s 31.
The fifth-place finisher Maryna Bekh-Romanchuck of the Ukraine was second in the 2019 world championship. She’s 26.
Thus, losing to these more experienced jumpers should be nothing for Davis to hang her head about.
I just wished she could have matched the 23-5 1/4 mark she hit at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin to set a college record. Davis could have won with that jump.
Tara has been fun to watch in the Olympic trials and in the Olympic competition. She likes to dress up in a cowboy hat and boots and just exudes personality. I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of her.
Her family including parents Ty and Rayshon, who first coached Tara at age 4 with the Wylie Flyers, should be very proud of their daughter. Ty’s a former Greenville Lion.
And I know that Greenville grandparents Roz Lane, Reecy Davis Jr. and F.L. Lane have to be proud as well.
Celeste’s new assistant coach in charge of defensive backs on the football team should be familiar to Blue Devil fans.
Steve Sumrow is a former head coach at Celeste and Caddo Mills.
He’s now coaching under Blue Devil head coach Demetrius Rector, who was one of Sumrow’s former players.
Who better to coach Celeste defensive backs than a former Blue Devil DB who once intercepted five passes in one game?
Sumrow was successful at Caddo Mills and Celeste. I’m glad to see him back on the sidelines.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
