More than once I’ve heard a taunt at a football team, “You’re playing like a bunch of choir boys.”
Um, that might be a compliment if you consider Greenville Lions senior defensive end Michael Surface. Surface, who is the leading tackler for the 2-1 Lions, made the all-state mixed choir last year and is on pace to contend for all-state honors again this year after making first chair in the all-region choir. He was also recognized on the all-district football team last season after finishing with 29 tackles. He’s recorded 16 tackles so far this season.
I brought up Michael Surface because he’s the subject of a front page story in Saturday’s Herald-Banner. I’ve seen high school football players sing with choirs at games and perform with the high school band at halftime but I’ve never heard of a high school football player who made the all-state choir.
The 2020 high school football season has definitely been different as the teams deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the local teams have had games called off and didn't find out until the day before or even the night before.
Greenville Christian coach Randy Jones didn't find out that the Eagles wouldn't be playing the Union Hill junior varsity on Oct. 17 until he received a call from the Union Hill's head varsity coach at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. Union Hill lost five varsity players due to various reasons during a game against Leverett's Chapel and had to call up a bunch of JV players to finish the game. The Bulldogs' JV didn't have enough players available to play the Eagles. That JV team was a late replacement for Dallas Lutheran, which couldn't play the Eagles because of COVID-19 issues.
Greenville Lions coach Darren Duke was preparing on Oct. 14 for the Lions to play at No. 1 state-ranked Ennis on Oct. 16, then he was told they weren't getting to play, then they were and then they weren't as the Greenville ISD announced it was shutting down all campuses for two days. Duke said it felt like he was riding a roller coaster. The Lions ended up calling off that game and then the following game on Oct. 24 against Royse City as some of the players have been quarantined. The Lions weren't able to practice this week. Had they played Royse City on Saturday it would have been with only one run-through practice the morning before the game.
Now the Lions and Royse City will compete in different zones to complete District 8-5A-II play. The district executive committee voted for the zone format because the district teams from Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined with COVID-19 issues.
"We wanted to decide this on the field," said Duke.
Quinlan Ford and Caddo Mills played games against Sunnyvale and Community on Thursday night, then they'll meet in Caddo Mills for a game on Wednesday night and both will play two more opponents the following Monday. Ford coach Todd Wallace called it a "hurricane schedule." I can't recall the last time, if ever, a local high school varsity football team played on a Monday night.
Commerce has had to call off two of its games due to the pandemic.
I feel for all coaches, players and fans who are dealing with this pandemic and for anyone who's lost a loved one or had a family member or friend become ill.
I was very disappointed when I found out the Houston Astros cheated when they stole signs from the catcher with cameras placed in center field on Houston’s way to a World Series title in 2017.
The 2020 Astros showed a lot of heart as they battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie their American League Championship series with Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay won game seven 4-2 to advance to the World Series.
They didn’t make it to the World Series but the 2020 Astros proved they’re still one of the top teams in baseball without cheating.
And they also did it without ace pitcher Justin Verlander, who had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 30.
