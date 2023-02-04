Channelview vs. Whitehouse.
That’s the exciting quarterback matchup for Super Bowl LVII next week in Arizona.
Jalen Hurts, the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, was born in Houston and played high school football at Channelview, Texas, where his father Averion Hurts was the head coach.
Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, was born in Tyler and played high school football at Whitehouse. His father Pat Mahomes is from Lindale and pitched 11 seasons in the major leagues, including a stint with the Texas Rangers.
Both quarterbacks were standouts in high school and college before heading to the NFL.
Hurts passed for 4,929 yards and 47 touchdowns in two seasons at Channelview and rushed for 2,342 yards and 44 TDs.Mahomes passed for 8,458 yards and 96 TDs in two seasons at Whitehouse and also rushed for 1,198 yards and 21 TDs.
Mahomes was also a standout baseball player who could bat, field and throw a fastball in the mid 90s.
He also earned all-region honors in basketball, once playing in a game in Greenville against the Lions as a sophomore.
Hurts produced more stellar numbers at Alabama and Oklahoma and Mahomes led the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Now they’ve become two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Both have played hurt in the playoffs. Mahomes showed his toughness in the Chiefs’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati, throwing for 326 yards and two TDs and also running for a key gain on a sprained ankle. Hurts threw for 121 yards and ran for 39 yards though he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury.
I’m hoping the extra week off helps both players heal and they can be as close to 100% as possible for the big showdown.
Hurts and Mahomes aren’t the only Super Bowl players with Texas ties.
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones II carried the football against the Greenville Lions when he played for McKinney North. Jones previously played at Tampa Bay.
Chiefs’ backup quarterback Shane Buechele is the son of former Rangers’ third baseman Steve Buechele and was a standout in football and baseball at Arlington Lamar before playing for the Texas Longhorns and SMU Mustangs.
Chiefs’ linebacker Nick Bolton played at Frisco Lone Star.
Eagles’ linebacker Kyron Johnson also played football at Arlington Lamar, while Eagles’ defensive tackle Milton Williams played at Crowley.
Philadelphia offensive lineman Lane Johnson is from Groveton.
My condolences to the family of James Narramore, who died on Jan. 21 in Greenville at the age of 88.
Narramore took thousdands of photos in Greenville, dating back to his days in junior high and and high school and then as a staff photographer for the Greenville Morning Herald.
He and wife Grace opened Photography by Narramore in 1961 and turned many outstanding photos, especially portraits.
He was also known as the “Texas Whistler” and would entertain people with his whistling.
His devotion to his late wife Grace was inspirational. I lost count of how many times I saw him pushing Grace around in a wheelchair up and down Park Street in Greenville.
I will miss seeing Mr. Narramore around town.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
