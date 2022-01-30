I was covering a high school baseball game in Greenville in 2003 between the Lions and Highland Park when Greenville assistant principal Heath Jarvis, a former coach, walked up to me.
Jarvis pointed at Highland Park’s sophomore shortstop and said, “They’re telling me that’s Highland Park’s next great quarterback.”
Who was the shortstop?
Matthew Stafford.
Stafford went on to lead the 15-0 Highland Park Scots to a Class 4A, Division I state championship in 2005 and then after a stellar career at the University of Georgia he was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. Stafford has thrown for 49,995 yards and 323 touchdowns during his NFL career as well as rushing for another 1,241 yards and 14 TDs.
Stafford looked great last Sunday with 366 yards passing, including a 44-yard pass to Cooper Kupp in the final minute to set up the game-winning field goal for the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-27 NFC divisional playoff win over Tampa Bay.
Stafford and the Rams will be at home on Sunday in the NFC championship game against the upstart San Francisco 49ers, who upset Green Bay 13-10. I expect Stafford to play well. The main reason he asked for a trade from the lowly Detroit Lions is because he wanted to play for a championship team. Now’s his chance.
But he’s not the only quarterback left in the NFL playoffs who’s competed in a ball game in Greenville. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, competed at Greenville in 2010 as a sophomore on the Whitehouse basketball team in a 55-46 victory over the Lions.
While Mahomes is best known for his football skills, he was also a standout baseball player and basketball player at Whitehouse and earned a national Gatorade high school athlete of the year award.
Mahomes threw a no-hitter and struck out 16 batters in Whitehouse’s 2-1 baseball victory in 2014 over Mount Pleasant and its hard-throwing pitcher Michael Kopech as 40 pro scouts armed with radar guns looked on. Mahomes’ fastball was clocked at 92-95 mph while Kopech’s fastball hit 98. Kopech now pitches for the Chicago White Sox who are looking at him as a starting pitcher on an already talented staff.
Mahomes has been a great quarterback with the Chiefs. He’s thrown for 18,991 yards and 151 TDs in his career with Kansas City. He led a remarkable drive for the Chiefs in the final 13 seconds of regulation in their divisional win last week over the Bills, setting up a 49-yard tying field goal by Harrison Butker to send the game into overtime. Mahomes then passed for an 8-yard touchdown to Travis Kelce for the game-winner in overtime for a 42-36 victory.
That game showed a major flaw in the NFL’s overtime rule. The Bills lost the coin flip before overtime and never got the ball. They would have gotten the ball if the Chiefs kicked a field goal or punted.
Both teams should get the ball at least once in the overtime. Maybe the NFL will fix this flaw. That quirky rule kept the Bills and their stellar quarterback Josh Allen from seeing if they couldn’t answer the Chiefs with a touchdown in overtime.
---
Dallas Cowboys fans are the sorest losers in the NFL?
That’s according to a recent survey of more than 2,000 NFL fans from around the country by U.S. Bets. The Cowboys fans ranked No. 1 on the list, just ahead of the Patriots, Eagles, Steelers and Packers’ fans. Ugh.
The fans that rated best in sportsmanship? The Indianapolis Colts’ fans, just ahead of the Houston Texans.
According to the survey, 25% of NFL fans admit they’ve become physically upset over their favorite team’s loss ni a game. According to the poll, 66% admitted to slamming their hands onto furniture. 51% stormed out of the room, 37% punched the couch or pillow and 21% threw the TV remote. Thankfully, only 3% got into a fight with someone else.
I’ve been a lifelong fan of the Cowboys and have watched or listened to every game they’ve ever played, including some from the sidelines as a photographer. I’ve yet to throw the TV remote after a loss. I still have more games to watch on TV, including the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday. All four NFL playoff games last weekend were thrillers.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.