This is the Herald-Banner’s annual “Good News” edition that is printed right before the Christmas holidays.
So this is a good time for this sportswriter to point out some recent sports developments that I thought were really good to see.
It was good to see:
— The Greenville Lions repeat as champions of their own invitational basketball tournament. The Lions went 29 years without winning the Greenville tournament. They beat Princeton 57-55 in the 2021 finals to win the tournament for the first time since 1991.
Antwan Anderson pumped in 22 points in the championship game to earn the most valuable player award for the 2021 tournament.
Then they beat North Forney 72-62 in the 2022 tournament finals. Micah Simpson and Hezakiah Anderson shared the MVP award for the 2022 tournament after helping the Lions beat some quality opponents in the tournament including two Class 6A programs: North Forney and North Mesquite, plus a Terrell team that has moved up to Class 5A.
The Lions’ performance against North Forney was one of their best games that I’ve seen in a long time.
— Greenville Lions’ basketball coach Chris Williams earn a promotion as a new assistant principal at Greenville High School over “foreign language, LEP and discipline.” Williams told me this will be his last season coaching the Lions in basketball. I hope the Lions can reward him for his hard work and dedication with a trip to the playoffs. It’s obvious how much he cares about his players.
— Clint Dolezel being named as the new head football coach of the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions. Dolezel, who played quarterback for the Lions, is the first Lion alum to become head coach since Will Hill Acker did it in 1929. Dolezel threw for 3,152 yards and 22 touchdowns in the 1992 and 1993 seasons and also lettered in golf and track and field. He competed in the high jump and javelin in track and field. He’s also a member of the Lion Athletic Hall of Fame.
Dolezel will bring a unique perspective to his new position as a former player and coach in indoor professional football. He threw for 44,564 yards and 931 touchdowns as an indoor professional and compiled a coaching record of 102-43.
“We’re going to take care of the football, that’s the main thing,” when asked about his plans for the Lions’ offense. “We’re going to add some wrinkles. Yes, we’re going to score. We’re going to play good defense.”
Dolezel was a popular choice with the A&M-Commerce faithful as was evident during his announcement in Commerce.
He can also ask his cousin Dan Campbell for valuable advice. Campbell, the new head coach at Detroit, has the Lions playing well these days.
— Tony Joe White getting named as the new head football coach at Austin College. White grew up in and around Hunt County and is the son of former Lone Oak superintendent Eddie White. His nephew Jake White was also a standout quarterback at nearby Forney.
White quarterbacked at East Texas State as well as for the Wolfe City Wolves and Leonard Tigers. He’s got an extensive background as a college head coach and assistant and turned around a program at Birmingham-Southern in Alabama.
The Panthers went 1-9 in 2016 before White took on the job. Then they went 3-7, 6-4, 7-3, 10-2 and 7-3 under his guidance. Birmingham-Southern’s running back Jon Lewis was one of the top rushers in NCAA Division III this season with 1,580 yards and 17 TDs.
And yes, Tony Joe White was named for the singer/musician from Louisiana by the same name who wrote and sang the hit songs “Polk Salad Annie” and “Rainy Night in Georgia.” His father thought of the name for his prospective son after reportedly hearing “Polk Salad Annie” playing on the car radio.
— Head coach Reginald Samples of Duncanville finally win an elusive state high school football title. Samples had won 325 games at Duncanville, Dallas Skyline and Dallas Lincoln but never a state title until the Panthers beat Galena Park North Shore 28-21 in the Class 6A finals last week.
It was fitting that Duncanville beat North Shore because the Panthers had lost to North Shore in three of the last four Class 6A finals, including once on a Hail Mary pass on the game’s final play.
This game was close as North Shore quarterback David Amador was tackled inches short of a first down on a fourth-and-four run to the Duncanville 12-yard line with 1:04 remaining.
— North Texas teams win four state high school football titles. Not only did Duncanville win the Class 6A, Division I title but DeSoto took the 6A-II title, Dallas South Oak Cliff won the 5A-II title for the second straight season, Aledo took the 5A-I title for its 11th state championship and Gunter won in 3A-II. They play some of the best high school football in this area. For sure.
— Lionel Messi and Argentina win the World Cup soccer title. The 35-year-old Messi had won nearly 100 international soccer matches but never a World Cup title until Argentina’s exciting victory over France in the recent finals in Qatar.
That match got me off my seat numerous times while watching on TV as the teams battled to a 2-2 tie in regulation and then a 3-3 standoff in overtime. Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe of France scored a hat trick before the match went to penalty kicks to decide the champion.
Argentina won the PK shootout 4-2 as Messi and Mbappe both delivered on their shots. Some are calling that one the best World Cup final ever. I’m just glad this former goalkeeper got to watch it.
David Claybourn is the Herald-Banner’s sports editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.