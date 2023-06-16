Here’s some pet peeves that I have when it comes to sports.
FOULING A 3-POINT SHOOTER — I’ve seen it happen at all levels in basketball: high school, college and the NBA. A defender fouling a 3-point shooter in a game. It bothers me every time I see it.
Even the very best 3-point shooters miss the shot at least 60 % of the time whether they’re guarded or not guarded. But they won’t probably miss 66 % of their three throws if they get fouled and missed the 3-pointer. And if they made the 3-pointer, you’re giving them a chance at a 4-point play.
LINING UP IN THE SPREAD AT THE 1-YARD LINE — I can’t understand why football teams want to line up in the spread formation instead of under center when they’re a yard away from scoring a touchdown. Put the quarterback under center and sneak it in for an easy touchdown.
If you’re in the spread you have to hike the ball back several yards to the QB and then he has to turn and hand the ball off to the running back. That gives the defense too much time to penetrate the gaps and stuff the play.
THROWING THE BALL WHEN YOU’RE ON THE 1-YARD LINE — I’ve seen NFL teams lose Super Bowls when they were on the goal line about to score and threw the ball for an interception instead of sneaking it in or handing the ball off. Maybe if you’ve tried once or twice to run it in from the 1 and got it stuffed, then you throw it because you have to.
FAILING TO PLAY IT SAFE — I’ve seen it in many sports from football, basketball and bowling to golf. Take a knee and run off the clock in football. Don’t try to run up the score and get a pass picked or lose a fumble.
Work on the clock in basketball. Don’t take an ill-advised shot and give the opponent a chance for the rebound and to get the ball back.
Throw that bowling ball down the middle when all you need is one or two pins to lock up the tournament title. I’ve seen bowlers throw their regular hook shot and have the ball end up in the gutter, giving the tournament win to the opponent.
Go for the high percentage shot in golf when you’re leading the tournament heading into the final hole. If a par’s all you need to win, don’t risk a bad shot trying for a birdie and end up in the water or in a sand trap.
FINISHING WITH A BIG KICK WHEN YOU’RE IN LAST PLACE — I’ve seen this happen in many track meets. The distance runner who is in last place finishes with a strong kick. Where was that effort in the first three laps when you got so far behind? You finish with a big kick to pass somebody ahead of you or to hit the finish line first. Not to finish last.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
