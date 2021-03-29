When we’re young we’re usually taught that anything’s possible.
But in the sports world there are limitations. It is possible for a young man to become a Major League Baseball pitcher.
But unless he’s a fictitious character like Sidd Finch he won’t be throwing the ball 168 mph. Author George Plimpton fooled some people with that hoax published on April 1, 1985 in Sports Illustrated. Aroldis Chapman holds the MLB record at 105.1 mph.
A sprinter can get fast enough to make it to the Olympics and even win a gold medal but he won’t be breaking the time of 8.0 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 15 seconds in the 200 or 30 seconds in the 400. Just not humanly possible. Usain Bolt holds the world records in the 100 (9.58) and (19.19). Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa holds the 400 record at 43.03.
Another impossible feat in sports at least for this season was predicting the winner in every game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The teams haven’t gotten to the Final Four yet but there’s apparently no perfect bracket left in America after all the upsets in the first two rounds.
I’ve picked the winners of high school, college and NFL football games for nearly 40 years in the Herald-Banner’s Pick-it Line and I learned a long time ago it doesn’t pay to pick upsets. I pick who should win. Not necessarily who I want to win. My goal, which I’ve hit for many seasons, is to be right 75 percent of the time. But I’ve never gone 24-for-24 on the football picks for a week because there’s always at least one upset somewhere.
Even harder would be to get all 63 games right in the NCAA tournament bracket. It’s been done but not this season after the first two rounds. Not many folks outside of Abilene would have picked the Abilene Christian Wildcats to upset the University of Texas in the first round. But if you had Abilene Christian beating UCLA in the second round you’d have been wrong.
Probably not many outside of Tulsa would have expected Oral Roberts to knock off Ohio State and then Florida. Oral Roberts’ season scoring leader Max Abmas, is a 6-1 sophomore from nearby Rockwall. Abmas, who played high school ball at Jesuit in Dallas, has been averaging 24.5 points per game, which made him the leading scorer in the NCAA for the regular season.
Another big surprise was North Texas beating Purdue. But if you stayed with North Texas against Villanova you’d be wrong.
So far you’d be safe picking No. 1 ranked Gonzaga but not No. 2 Illinois, which lost to Loyola. No. 3 Baylor’s still around so it would have paid off to pick the Bears.
Some things are just out of one’s control in the sports world. Like upsets on the basketball court and that makes March Madness so much fun because any team can win.
---
The last race ever put on by the University Interscholastic League at the state track and field champions in Austin was one of the meet’s best ever as Houston Strake Jesuit anchor Matthew Boling made up a 40-meter deficit to past DeSoto’s anchor with a sizzling 44.7-second leg to win the 6A 4x400-meter relay on May 11, 2019.
The UIL didn’t hold a state meet in 2020 because of concerns over the coronavirus but has May 6-7 penciled in for the 2021 meet in Austin. But there’s been plenty of changes in the Texas sports schedule these days because of COVID-19 and then inclement weather.
Boling continues to impress. Now a sophomore at Georgia, Boling won the NCAA indoor 200 title with a 20.19 that ranked him No. 1 in the world. He’s also run the fastest times for the Bulldogs in the 60-meter dash (6.64) and the 400-meter dash (45.37) and set another school record in the long jump with a leap of 26-5 3/4. Boling is also in the school-record book with the 4x400-meter relay team that clocked a 3:04.72. He touched off first after his 400 leg at the Southeastern indoor and NCAA indoor.
Boling is becoming one of the best all-around track and field talents this state’s ever produced and he’s certainly not done yet.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
