Greenville senior Micah Simpson sure has been fun to watch through the first half of the Lions’ football season.
“He’s just a game changer any time he has the ball in his hands,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Simpson has outstanding football speed. Usually when there’s a crease in the defense he runs through it and scores. He’s also elusive and can make tacklers miss. He’ll reverse his field and make a big play out of what should have been a loss.
Simpson and the Lions got off to a slow start in their 34-7 loss in the season opener to Lake Dallas. The Lions finished with only 85 yards of total offense as Simpson was limited to only 19 yards rushing on eight carries and two receptions for 31 yards. But he showed his speed on a 95-yard kickoff return for the Lions’ only touchdown.
Since then Simpson has averaged 257 yards rushing per game. He ran for 444 yards and six TDs on 34 carries in the 42-31 win over Frisco Liberty to earn Built Ford Tough Class 5A Player of the Week honors. Then he ran for 144 yards and two TDs on 17 carries against Chapel Hill, 188 yards and two TDs on 22 carries against Denison and 253 yards and four scores in the Lions’ 34-6 win over Princeton in their last game before taking Friday night off with a bye.
This gives Simpson 1,048 yards rushing and 14 TDs on 105 carries for the season. He’s also caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs and is 11-of-27 passing for 189 yards and two TDs.
His versatility gives the Lions some options on offense. They can line him up at quarterback, running back or slot receiver. and have done just.
Duke said one of the Lions’ goals entering the season has been to get the ball to Simpson as much as they can.
He’s also a valuable kick returner though most times have been kicking the ball away from him and has made some big plays on defense, including an interception.
Simpson is speedy but so is running back Kamron Neal, who went to region last spring in the 200-meter dash. Neal’s made some tough runs and showed his speed on a 76-yard TD run against Denison.
Both Simpson and Neal have had some big plays wiped out on penalties, something the Lions are working on to keep from happening as much in future games.
---
We’ve been naming the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week for the past four weeks and there’s been some outstanding performances. Simpson was the obvious choice for the Player of the Week after rushing for the school record 444 yards. Caddo Mills quarterback Caden Lemmon has now won the weekly award twice. He had great numbers in the Foxes’ 55-43 win last week over Ferris, passing for 242 yards and two TDs, rushing for 122 yards and three TDs on just 10 carries, catching a 58-yard TD pass and returning a punt for a TD though it was called back by a penalty.
Zalen Morales of Quinlan Ford had some big numbers the previous week when he won the Player of the Week honor. Morales ran for 221 yards and three TDs in the Panthers’ 48-34 win over Rains, caught three passes for 178 yards and two TDs and on defense shut down the Rains receivers in his coverage area, not allowing a completion.
--
I feel for Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has taken a couple of big hits in the Dolphins’ last two games. Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries while being sacked in Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared to hit his head on the turf and his arms seized up while he laid on the turf during a very scary moment. The medical staff attended to Tagovailoa for 10 minutes before he was carted off on a stretcher.
Tagovailoa was treated at a hospital and has been released. There’s no way he should play in the Dolphins’ next game.
I didn’t think he should have been playing in Thursday’s game after taking a prior hit in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa staggered and nearly fell when he got up from that hit. He said he passed all the concussion protocols to return to play on Thursday and said it was a back injury that caused him to stagger like that, not a head injury. That was just too soon for him to return even if he got the medical clearance to play. He should have been rested for the game against the Bengals.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
