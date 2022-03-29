There just aren’t as many hard-throwing left-handers in Major League Baseball as there are righties.
And that’s why Royse City left-hander Taylor Hearn is on the Texas Rangers’ radar as a starter in the baseball team’s rotation. Hearn’s fastball has been clocked in the upper 90s, which makes him really stand out.
Hearn has started and pitched in relief for the Rangers since they acquired him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018. Hearn had shown a lot of potential in the minors with the Pirates and also the Washington Nationals, who picked him in the fifth round of the MLB draft in 2015.
He made his major-league debut with the Rangers on April 25, 2019. He had a rough outing, allowing four earned runs in 1/3 of an inning. He then went on the injured list and did not pitch again in 2019.
Hearn returned in 2020 to pitch 17 1/3 innings for the Rangers, striking out 23 and finishing with a 3.63 earned run average.
Last season he went 6-6 with a 4.66 ERA, He allowed 96 hits and 42 walks while striking out 92 batters in 104 1/3 innings. He held hitters to a .247 average.
Hearn has very high hopes for this season.
“I want to get ready because I want to win a Cy Young (award) and do well for the team,” he told Chris Halicke, a sportswriter who’s covered the Rangers since 2019.
In Hearn’s one spring appearance with the Rangers so far he allowed only one hit, no walks and no runs in two innings with three strikeouts.
Hearn’s jersey No. 21 was retired by the Royse City Bulldogs during a formal ceremony in 2017.
---
Clarendon guard LaMarcus Penigar earned some state-wide attention when he scored 41 points to lead his team to a 65-51 win over Lipan in the Class 2A state finals at the recent University Interscholastic League state basketball tournament in San Antonio. Penigar joined the rare 40-point club at the state tournament.
Two members of that club are from Hunt County.
Marcus Freiberger scored what was then a state-record 46 points for the Greenville Lions in a third-place final against Amarillo back in 1947. Freiberger scored 86 points in three games at state that year, which remains a record.
Freiberger went on to become a stellar basketball player at the University of Oklahoma and then professionally with the Caterpillar Diesels and Ada Oil in the National Industrial Basketball League. At that time players in industrial leagues made big money, sometimes more than in the fledgling National Basketball Association.
The owner of the Ada team was Bud Adams, the founder and owner of the Houston Oilers who later became the Tennessee Titans.
Freiberger also won an Olympic gold medal in 1952 with the U.S. team that defeated Russia in the finals.
Freiberger was said to be 7-foot tall or 6-11. He told me once in an interview that he was 6-8. That’s still tall even for these days.
Shalonda Enis scored 44 points for Celeste in a 73-34 Class 2A semifinal win over North Zulch in 1992 to break a UIL state tournament scoring record previously held by the great Sheryl Swoopes.
Enis led the Lady Devils to two state titles, Trinity Valley to one junior college national championship and then Alabama to a pair of 20-win college seasons before playing professionally in the American Basketball League and the Women’s National Basketball Association.
---
Celina girls soccer player Taylor Zdrojewski has produced some amazing stats in just two seasons with the Lady Bobcats. Zdrojewski scored three goals in Celina’s 7-1 bi-district playoff win over Athens, which gives her 164 goals in her career to go with 36 assists. She set a state record last season with 114 goals.
What gets me is that Zdrojewski served as team manager for two seasons at Celina before playing for the Lady Bobcats. Not that she didn’t play soccer back then either. She was with the FC Dallas developmental program. Zdrojewski has averaged a hat trick (three goals) for every varsity game. Wow!
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.