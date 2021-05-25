T.A. “Cotton” Ford and Lee Leonard were two coaches I worked with closely back in the day.
Ford was the head boys track and field coach of the Greenville Lions when I started at the Herald-Banner in 1979 and Leonard was the head boys basketball and golf coach.
I enjoyed working with both of them and considered them friends. They were very knowledgeable about their particular sports and just fun to be around.
Ford had an encyclopedic knowledge of track and field and possessed special people skills. I told him once the names of my three younger sisters Susan, Cynthia and Melanie and a year or two later he asked me by name how all three of them were doing.
Ford knew a lot of people, not just in Texas, either. When Nate Mason, former Greenville Lion quarterback was working out in the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ weight room one time, Nebraska athletic director Bob Devaney walked over to Mason and said, according to Mason, “Greenville, Texas huh? How is ol’ Cotton Ford doing?” Devaney was a Nebraska legend who won national football championships with the ‘Huskers in 1970 and 1971.
Leonard grew up in New Mexico and played on two New Mexico basketball teams that went 23-6 and 24-5 in the seasons 1967-68 and 1968-69. Both times the Aggies lost in the NCAA west regional tournament to a UCLA team that included Lew Alcindor, later named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the all-time NBA greats.
Leonard was one of the city’s top softball hitters and could also hit a golf ball a long way. He coached more golf than basketball at Greenville High School and also coached golf at Commerce and Caddo Mills.
Ford died in 2000 and Leonard in 2013.
The Lions’ football stadium is named for Ford as well as the Cotton Ford Relays.
Now the Greenville Lions’ fund-raising golf tournament is named for Leonard.
What gets me about the Cotton Ford Relays and the Lee Leonard golf tournament is that both events have had a lot of bad luck with the weather.
If it’s not bitterly cold for the Ford Relays it’s raining. A couple of times it was too wet to hold the field events. At one of the meets the temperature dipped below the freezing mark.
It rained really hard at the 2019 Leonard golf tournament, putting a damper on things.
And it’s been raining a lot in the lead up to the 2021 Leonard tournament which was planned for Saturday at Webb Hill Country Club but has been postponed until June 5. I’m hoping for better weather for the next Leonard tournament and for future Cotton Ford Relays. My friends deserve it!
I’ve covered a lot of softball games through the years but one of the best defensive plays I’ve ever seen was on Wednesday in the NCAA Division II South Central Region softball tournament in Commerce. Texas A&M University-Commerce shortstop Chealsea Slider went to her knees to snag a low line drive and then fired to first base from her knees in time to double up the runner for a double play. I’ve seen Patrick Mahomes throw a football from his knees 65 yards but that was for fun in a video. Slider’s throw to first was in a big tournament!
Slider’s from Texarkana. Usually players from Texas High are making big plays against the Lions as in the Greenville Lions, not for the Lions as in this case with A&M-Commerce.
One of the strongest softball pitchers I’ve ever seen is Mariah Nichols, who pitched four seasons for Lone Oak and then just completed four seasons for the University of Memphis. Nichols really caught my attention in 2014 when as a freshman she pitched back to back games of a regional finals doubleheader win over Mount Vernon. Those two victories sent Lone Oak to the state softball tournament for the first time in school history. What got me about Nichols was that she was toiling in hot temperatures and in her 14th inning that day appeared to be throwing the ball harder than in the first few innings.
Nichols struck out 1,093 batters while at Lone Oak and 266 for Memphis. That’s a lot of strikeouts!
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
