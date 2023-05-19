Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba may have accomplished something not done in 70 years by a Yellowjacket football player.
Get drafted into the National Football League.
The first Rockwall player to get drafted in 1953 was defensive lineman Carlton Massey by the Cleveland Browns. He was selected in the eighth round with the 95th pick.
Massey, who played college football at Southwestern and the University of Texas, played in 49 NFL games with the Browns from 1954-1956 and the Green Bay Packets from 1957-1958. He was selected to one pro bowl.
Smith-Njigba was the 20th player chosen in the 2023 NFL draft. He was the first wide receiver drafted, getting picked in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks.
Smith-Njigba produced some staggering numbers both for the Rockwall Yellowjackets and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He caught 296 passes for 5,384 yards and 63 touchdowns for the Jackets, including his sophomore (83-1,328, 9 TDs), junior (96-1,819, 20 TDs) and senior (109-2,132, 34 TDs) seasons to earn all-district, all-state and all-America honors. He was selected to play in the Army All-American game.
Smith-Njigba had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2021 at Ohio State, catching 95 passes for a Big 12 record 1,606 yards and nine TDs. He broke the Rose Bowl single-game record with 15 receptions for 347 yards and three TDs, earning the offensive player of the game award. He was considered one of the top receivers in college football.
However, he played in just three games during the 2022 season after injuring his left hamstring. He caught five passes for 43 yards.
I’m hoping he stays healthy with the Seahawks and can produce some more awesome numbers.
No. 4 in the nation.
That’s where the Texas A&M University-Commerce 100-meter dash sprinters rank as a collective group even though this was their first outdoor season in NCAA Division I after moving up from DII.
Led by J.T. Smith, Ibrahim Fuseini and Delan Edwin, the Lions ranked fourth behind Texas Tech, LSU and Florida State and ahead of Clemson, Houston, Kentucky, Texas, Louisville and Alabama State. Ranking ahead of Houston is quite an accomplishment because the Cougars are coached by former world record-holder Carl Lewis and have always had a heavy emphasis on sprinting. That’s where Lewis ran back in the day.
Smith, who ran a blazing time of 9.92 seconds while winning the Southland Conference championship in Commerce, ranked No. 2 among all 100-meter dash sprinters in the nation. Fuseini was 10th at 10.07 and Edwin ranked 37th with a 10.16.
Congratulations to Lion’ head track and field coach George Pincock and his staff.
A couple of the officials working the Southland Conference outdoor track and field championships were familiar faces to Hunt County.
Lion Hall of Famer Blake Cooper was there. He also usually works the University Interscholastic League state track and field meet in Austin every year, often sharing the microphone to announce results.
Also working the meet was former Quinlan Ford football coach Tommy Mankins, who was head coach of the Panthers from 1986-1987. His 1987 Panthers went 7-3.
My favorite racehorse these days is Cody’s Wish, a thoroughbred named for Cody Dorman, a young man from Kentucky who was born with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, which has left him confined to a wheelchair. Dorman communicates with a tablet.
Cody bonded with a young foil during a visit to a Kentucky farm sponsored by Make-A-Wish. They named the horse for Cody and he always wins when Cody’s present at the track with his family.
I was jumping up and down in front of the TV set while watching Cody’s Wish rally from last place to win the 2023 Churchill Downs Stakes as Cody watched from his wheelchair. Such a heartwarming story.
R.I.P. to former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who in my mind was the greatest running back in NFL history.
Brown led the league in rushing in eight of his nine seasons and finished with a stellar yards per carry average of 5.2. He had size (6-2, 232), speed and strength.
He retired from the NFL to get into acting when he was still on top of his game.
