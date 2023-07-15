Go Cowboys!
I used to say that a bunch to Brad Kellar, a reporter I worked with for nearly 30 years at the Herald-Banner. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, sometimes wearing a jacket to work with the Cowboys’ five Super Bowl titles emblazoned on the back.
He’d always respond, “Go Cowboys!” back at me. We were both lifetime fans of the Cowboys.
Kellar was a fan because he graduated from a Dallas-area high school: Lake Highlands, a former rival of the Greenville Lions though I never held that association against him. The list of notable Lake Highlands alumni on Wikipedia is quite long and quite impressive.
Also impressive has been the support for Kellar, who passed away on Monday at the age of 62. Brad’s Facebook page and the Herald-Banner Facebook page are filled with many wonderful tributes to Brad, who made more Facebook posts than any of the rest of us on the staff. He obviously connected with the many friends on Facebook that he built up through the years and with the people that he came in contact with through his work for the newspaper.
Brad wrote thousands of stories for print in the Herald-Banner and was on the radio for many hours at KGVL-AM, KIKT-FM and KETR-FM. I heard many of his radio broadcasts and enjoyed his stories about the old days at KGVL. Brad was a virtual writing machine. I often heard him pounding away on the keyboards.
I also called him Dr. Uber. He was devoted to his family and any time a family member called him, needing a ride somewhere or for him to pick up something for them, Dr. Uber always responded. As he’d head out the door to his car in the parking lot I’d call out “Dr. Uber” and he’d respond as Uber with a German-type accent.
R.I.P. Dr. Uber and Go Cowboys!
If you fall down, get back up and keep running.
That’s what Kenneth Rooks did in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last week at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Early in the race he fell after getting trapped in the pack and having trouble getting over a hurdle. A couple of the other competitors ran over him. He got back up. And guess what? He won!
After watching him fall I was thinking, “Wouldn’t it be something if he got back up and won?”
So I followed Rooks with my eyes even though the announcers weren’t talking about him after the fall. When he fell he dropped back to 14th place. At the mile mark he moved up to 12th. After another lap he was ninth and then on the next lap he joined the pack and was in contention. And I thought, “Wow, he really could win this.”
Rooks overtook the leaders with a mighty kick in the final 100 meters to win in the personal-best time of 8 minutes, 16.78 seconds while I’m jumping up and down, hollering in front of the TV.
What an inspirational story.
Congratulations to three track and field athletes with ties to Hunt County who performed well at those national track and field championships.
Tara Davis-Woodhall, who has family from Greenville, won the women’s long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6 1/2 inches on her first attempt. She earned spot in the World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
She won state high school track and field championships in California and set college indoor and outdoor records in the long jump while competing for the University of Texas. Her father Ty was a hurdler and ran on the 4x100-meter relay at state for the Greenville Lions. Her grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville as was her great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr., who was a middleweight boxer. The Reecy Davis Recreation Center is named for him.
One of my future goals it to photograph Tara in front of the Reecy Davis Center.
Texas A&M University-Commerce sprinter J.T. Smith made the relay pool for the U.S. men’s 4x100 for the world championships after placing fifth in the 100-meter dash finals with his time of 10.14 seconds. I expected Smith to run well at nationals after watching him run wind-aided times of 9.92 and 9.95 at meets this spring in Commerce.
He also caught and ran the football for several seasons for the A&M-Commerce football team. I said it then and I’ll say it again now, I wish they’d have gotten the football to him more often because there was nobody on the defense who could catch J.T. from behind.
Former A&M-Commerce discus thrower Joseph Brown finished fourth on the men’s discus with a throw of 205-3. Like Smith, he won an NCAA Division II national individual title for the Lions.
The success of Smith and Brown speaks well for the track and field program at A&M-Commerce headed up by George Pincock and his top assistant Rock Light.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
