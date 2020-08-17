Growing up in South Texas, my three favorite college football teams back in the day were the Texas A&I Javelinas, the Texas Longhorns and the Houston Cougars.
Those were the three best teams near where I lived around Corpus Christi.
My mom went to Texas A&I and the Javelinas got good coverage in the Corpus Christi Caller-Times with Emil Tagliabue on the beat. The Javelinas won six NAIA national championships with Gil Steinke as head coach and turned out some great players back then including quarterback Randy Johnson, running back Sid Blanks, tight end David Hill, lineman Eugene Upshaw and defensive back Darrell Green to name a few.
Steinke had a different approach to the game than a lot of head coaches, preferring to sit in the stands rather than roam the sidelines. Said he could see the field better from up there. I agree.
Darrell Royal was the Longhorns’ coach back in the day and guided the Longhorns to national championships in 1963, 1969 and 1970. I loved watching some of those Longhorn players back then including linebacker Tommy Nobis, running back Chris Gilbert and quarterback James Street.
Some of the Longhorns’ games with Arkansas and Oklahoma back then were legendary.
I became an even bigger fan of the Longhorns when a former classmate, Marty Akins, was operating the wishbone for the Longhorns as quarterback. His first option was often to hand off to marquee running back Earl Campbell.
Akins, of course, is the uncle of record-setting New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees and his daughter Angela is married to professional golfer Sergio Garcia. Akins gave Garcia a pep talk before he ended his 0-for-73 winless majors streak with Garcia’s victory in the 2017 Masters.
I watched the Houston Cougars in the 1960s and 1970s on TV and saw them play several times in the Astrodome. Head coach Bill Yoeman had the Cougars running the veer-T and they scored a lot of points, once beating Tulsa 100-6 in a 1968 game. Phil McGraw, a lineman on the Tulsa team, later said that game convinced him to try something else in life besides football. Now he’s known as Dr. Phil.
Houston scored its last touchdown on offense on a 25-yard touchdown pass to a defensive back the Cougars stuck in the game on offense. His name? Larry Gatlin, who later formed the Gatlin Brothers band.
The reason I mentioned Yoeman is that he died recently at the age of 92. Yoeman coached the Cougars to 160 victories and was successful enough to get the Cougars eventually invited into the Southwest Conference. He led them to four SWC titles.
Yoeman’s teams certainly were fun to watch. My favorite Cougar player back then was wide receiver Elmo Wright, who is credited with being the first football player to perform a dance in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. They called it the “Elmo Shuffle.”
One voice really stood out when the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes and Commerce Lady Tigers were on the floor at Caddo Mills for the National Anthem.
A robust baritone voice belonged to volleyball official Danny Johnson, who is from Rockwall.
Turns out Johnson used to be a professional singer. I hope I get to hear him sing at another volleyball match.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
