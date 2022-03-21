Tuesday was a surreal day for this veteran sports journalist.
First, I watched “The Stratton Story” film on the Turner Classic Network, the baseball movie about Monty Stratton, who grew up in Hunt County.
Then I went to Monty Stratton Field to cover the Greenville Lady Lions’ District 13-5A softball game against Mesquite Poteet before sliding over to T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium to cover the Greenville Lions battle against Royse City in 13-5A soccer and then winding up at John Mason Field for the Lions’ district baseball opener against Crandall.
I had the pleasure of meeting Monty, Cotton and John and writing about them. I’m so glad they’re remembered with their names associated with the various playing fields.
“The Stratton Story” is one of my all-time favorite sports movies. It was filmed in 1949 and stars Jimmy Stewart at Monty and June Allyson as his wife Ethel. It tells the story of Monty’s rise from the playing fields in and around Greenville to the major leagues. He was one of the top pitchers in the major leagues with a won-loss record of 36-23 before he lost his lower right leg following a shooting accident in 1938 at his farm near Greenville.
Monty bravely returned to pitch in the minor leagues on a wooden leg, going 18-8 with the Sherman Twins of the East Texas League and pitched for several other teams around the state.
Though Hollywood is noted for stretching the truth when doing film bios, this one was pretty accurate about Monty and Ethel. In the film Monty put his last coin in a slot machine and hit the jackpot. Monty told me that really happened and he didn’t gamble much after that because he knew what it felt like to win and lose.
Stewart, who was tall and lanky, was perfectly cast as Monty and so was the personable Allyson as Ethel.
I was fortunate enough to visit the Strattons at their residence and found them to be very cordial and so easy to talk to. I accidentally locked them out of their house when I went to take a photo of the two of them on their front porch but they had a spare key and were kind to me though I was so embarrassed.
The diamond behind Greenville High School was originally a Little League field that was named for Monty because he helped start the Little League baseball program in Greenville. Now the Lady Lions play their softball games there.
The football stadium is named for Ford, a standout track and field coach at Bellville, Overton, Big Sandy, Bonham and then Greenville, where he coached the Lions from 1968 through the mid 1980s. Ford was at his best working with sprinters and had some relay teams and sprinters make it to state. He died in 2000.
Ford had an amazing memory. I once told him the names of my three sisters Susan, Cynthia and Melanie and a year or two later he asked me by name how each of them were doing.
Mason was a stellar athlete at Carver High School in Greenville, graduating in 1956, before playing professional baseball in the minor leagues from 1959 to 1971. He finished with a .277 career batting average including 1,450 hits. He slugged 60 home runs, legged out 59 triples and stole 148 bases.
Mason’s head coach at Carver, Clell Davidson, told me about the time Mason ran a kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers were flagged for offsides and on the re-kick Mason returned the kickoff 105 yards for a TD. Wow!
Mason, has passed away, and his two sons Nate and Junior are also in the Greenville Athletic Hall of Fame. Nate, who has also passed, quarterbacked the Greenville Lions and Nebraska Cornhuskers and was also a standout basketball player for the Lions. Junior excelled as a football and baseball player for the Lions and a baseball player in college at Nebraska. He followed in his father’s footsteps and played professional baseball as an outfielder and then has coached many Hunt County youngsters in track and field with the M&M Track Club.
Junior’s son Ja’Juan Mason averaged 22.2 yards per catch last season Midwestern State’s football team and Nate’s son N.J. works at Greenville High School. Nate’s sister Tina is one of the ticket takers for Lion baseball and basketball games. I tell Tina from time to time what a neat thing it is to have her father’s name above her head when she’s seated at the front gate of John Mason Field.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
