The first athlete from Greenville that I ever interviewed was Nate Mason.
It was in July, 1979, and I was presenting a Herald-Banner outstanding senior athlete award to Mason, a recent graduate of Greenville High School. I snapped photos of Mason holding the trophy and then talked to him about his future plans. At that time he was planning to play football and basketball at Nebraska. He had led the Greenville Lion football team to a 9-1 record in 1978 with his running and throwing and was also one of the top players on the basketball team.
He was headed to Nebraska with Greenville teammate Ricky Simmons, who went on to play wide receiver for the Huskers.
I was so impressed with Mason, who was articulate and well-spoken. I immediately became a big fan and followed his career when he played at Nebraska and went to training camp with the Dallas Cowboys.
Mason and Simmons played on some great teams at Nebraska, including a Husker team that lost a 31-30 heartbreaker to the Miami Hurricanes in a battle for the national championship in the 1984 Orange Bowl. Miami’s defense turned back Nebraska on a try for the two-point conversion in the final minute. I was rooting for the Huskers to win.
After he got injured and didn’t stick with the Cowboys, Mason returned home to coach and also work at the high school. He was a great source of information about what was going on with the football team and at the high school. Nate was a sharp guy who had a great perspective on life and the game of football. When he told me he thought the Lions would win that week’s game, he was always right. When he’d say, “they’re pretty good” about the opponent I knew the Lions were in for a tough game.
Nate died at the age of 43 in 2004.
I’ve been thinking about Nate a lot after I took a photo on Wednesday of two more Masons: Nate’s son N.J. and his grandson Nathaniel Mason III. That photo appears on the front page of today’s newspaper. Nate would be proud of his grandson. I’m sure.
---
My hat’s off to Alex Shillow of Texas A&M University-Commerce and Raena Eldridge of Texas A&M, who’ve earned two top scholar athlete awards.
Shillow, an all-conference safety on the Lions’ football team, earned the 2020 Lone Star Conference Fred Jacoby Academic male athlete of the year award as presented by Barnes & Noble College. Shillow, who is from Pflugerville, is pursuing his master’s in business administration after graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2019. He’s been named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times, plus has been on the President’s List and Dean’s List multiple times.
He’s served as the National Chair of the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and is the president of the A&M-Commerce SAAC, which has won the last three LSC SAAC Cups and been selected to reveal multiple Make-A-Wish recipients.
Eldridge, a swimmer from Rockwall, earned the Arthur Ashe Jr. Female Sports Scholar of the Year award in 2020. Eldridge earned a bachelor’s degree at A&M with a 3.9 grade point average and has been accepted to the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Eldridge was captain of the Aggies’ swim team for the past two seasons and qualified for the Olympic Trials in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle but with the Olympic Games being postponed has retired from swimming.
She was the Texas A&M Bill Erwin Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2019 and started her own non-profit organization, SPLASH, inc., which gives free swimming lessons to low income kids.
It’s great to see student-athletes excel in both athletics and in the classroom plus make signification contributions to the local community.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
