My condolences to the families of Eddie Chapin Jr., Paul Patterson and William Charles Wilson, who’ve recently died.
Chapin was a standout tennis player for the Commerce Tigers from 1978-1981. Chapin and partner Steve Moore advanced to the state tournament twice in boys doubles and then both Chapin and Moore advanced to state in singles in 1981, the year Moore won the state title. It’s rare to make it to state in both singles and doubles. Chapin, who was born in Greenville, died at the age of 59 on Feb. 28.
Patterson was a longtime teacher in the Bland Independent School District and a great supporter of the Bland Tigers and Lady Tigers. I usually saw him near the court at the Bland Invitational basketball tournament each year. He died on Feb. 27 at the age of 72. His service was on March 6.
Wilson, who died on March 3 at the age of 90, was a longtime teacher, coach and school administrator at Wolfe City, Quitman, Commerce and Quinlan. When he was principal at Commerce High School he was affectionately called “Uncle Charlie” by the students.
Wilson served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army for more than 40 years, rising to the position of lieutenant general.
Wilson played on a 9-2 Lone Star Conference championship football team in 1951 at what was then called East Texas State.
His son Wade Wilson, who preceded him in death in 2019, played quarterback at Commerce High School and East Texas State and then from 1981 to 1998 in the National Football League with the Vikings, Falcons, Saints and Cowboys, throwing for 17,283 yards and 99 touchdowns.
Wilson’s funeral service is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Commerce.
---
Someone else who’s passed that I knew well is Woodie Vaughn, a former Herald-Banner employee who died on Feb. 27 at the age of 71. Woodie was the Herald-Banner’s classified advertising manager when I first started at the newspaper in 1979. He loved sports and coached girls softball.
---
It’s fun watching Kamron Neal of Greenville run on relays and in sprint races for the Lions in track and field.
His father Henry Neal, who watched Neal run at the Robyn Hill Relays in Royse City, was a record-setting sprinter for the Lions back in the day and at Blinn College. Henry held the national high school record in the 100-meter dash at 10.15 seconds for nearly 30 years. Kamron’s mother Camiel was also a sprinter at Texas Southern.
Kamron averaged 6.7 yards per carry as a running back for the Lions’ football team in the fall, rushing for 336 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries.
---
Congratulations to Greenville senior Jenna Wade, who was recently recognized on WFAA-TV as the scholar-athlete of the week.
Wade ranks among the top students in her class academically and has competed in a variety of sports at Greenville High School including volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. Her best sport is volleyball and she plans to play volleyball at East Texas Baptist in Marshall after signing a letter of intent with the Tigers.
She’s also a talented artist. I featured Jenna and her art work not long ago in the 903 Magazine that we put out.
---
Quarterback Russell Wilson’s already being compared to Indianapolis/Denver great Peyton Manning after the Seahawks traded the veteran quarterback to the Broncos. It’s not a fair comparison if you ask me.
Manning completed 65% of his career passes in the NFL with the Colts and the Broncos, throwing for 71,940 yards and 539 TDs. But he was primarily a passer. He rushed for 667 yards and 18 TDs but averaged only 1.5 yards per carry.
Wilson’s also completed 65% of his passes in his career, throwing for 37,059 yards and 292 TDs. But he’s a much better rusher than Manning was, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He’s run for 4,689 yards and 23 TDs.
They are two very different types of quarterbacks. It’ll be interesting to see how Wilson fares with the Broncos.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
