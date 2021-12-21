One men’s basketball player really caught my eye at the 1994 U.S. Olympic Sports Festival in St. Louis.
I was there primarily to cover Shalonda Enis of Celeste as she competed with the South team in women’s basketball. Enis, who would later go on to play professionally in the American Basketball League and the Women’s National Basketball Association, led all women’s scorers at 21.8 points per game as she helped the South to a runner-up finish.
Enis is without a doubt the top women’s basketball player in Hunt County history. She led Celeste to two state high school titles and Trinity Valley to a national junior college championship.
After Enis played at the Festival I would hang around and watch some of the men’s games. I couldn’t help but notice a freshman out of U-Conn who played for the East team. I really loved his shooting touch and form.
It was Ray Allen, who ended up averaging 25.3 points per game at the Festival to break Shaquille O’Neal’s scoring record. I thought he had a bright future in basketball.
Allen went on to play 18 seasons in the National Basketball Association with the Bucks, SuperSonics, Celtics and Miami Heat. He was a 10-time all-star who finished with 24,505 career points for an average of 18.9 points per game.
Allen’s name was in the news this week after Steph Curry broke Allen’s NBA record of 2,973 career 3-pointers. Allen hit 40% of his 3-point attempts during his career and Curry’s knocking them down at a 43.3% rate. Curry’s shooting 90.7% from the free throw line for his career and Allen shot 89.4.
Curry and Allen. Definitely two of the best shooters in NBA history.
---
Sometimes LeBron James’ defensive skills get overlooked by the Los Angeles Laker’s exceptional skills on offense.
Not so on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, when the 36-year-old James leaped high enough to touch his head on the backboard as he blocked a shot by the Mavericks’ Brandon Roy. Though the officials called goaltending on the play it was still an incredible feat to watch on TV. The ball was several inches taller than the square on the backboard when James swatted it.
James preserved the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 93-89 victory over Golden State in the 2016 NBA finals with a running blocked shot that was one of the best defensive plays I’ve ever seen.
---
Congratulations to former Rockwall standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the only Ohio State football player to earn all-America honors as selected by The Sporting News. Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes during the regular season with 80 receptions for 1,259 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-0, 198-pound sophomore wide receiver also set a new single-game school record with 15 receptions for 240 yards in a win over Nebraska.
Smith-Njigba earned all-state and all-America honors in 1999 with Rockwall’s state semifinalists.
Smith-Njigba’s head coach at Rockwall, Rodney Webb, led Denton Guyer into the Class 6A Division II state football finals against Austin Westlake on Saturday. Westlake’s head coach Todd Dodge also previously coached as an assistant in Rockwall. Westlake won 40-21 to finish the season at 16-0 and extend the Chaparrals' win streak to 39 straight.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.