Randy Jackson, the Greenville Lions’ interim head football coach and athletic director, has never been one to back away from a challenge.
He took over a Mesquite Poteet football program in 2010 that had gone 1-19 the previous two seasons. He then guided the Pirates to records of 12-3, 7-3 and 11-3 over the next three seasons, earning state coaching of the year awards.
He took over a North Forney team in 2017 that had gone 4-6 the previous season and guided the Falcons to records of 10-3, 4-6, 7-3 and 9-2.
His first Grapevine team in 2015 went 3-8 but made the playoffs. The next team finished with an 8-3 record.
His first Lone Oak team went 4-6 in 2004. The Buffaloes then went 8-4, 10-2, 9-3, 10-2 and 9-3.
He’s facing another challenge with the Greenville Lions and on short notice. Darren Duke, the Lions’ head coach the previous six seasons, resigned on Tuesday. Jackson learned that the Lions were looking for a successor on Tuesday, applied for the job and was hired on Thursday. He’s already on the job.
Jackson is taking on a Lion football team that’s enjoyed only one winning season since 2009 when they went 6-4 under head coach Jim Phillips. Phillips left after that season and the Lions lost their next 40 games.
The Lions finally broke that streak in 2014 to go 4-6 but didn’t post a winning record until they finished at 6-5 under Duke in 2019.
Winning football games in Greenville has been tough through the years. Not just in modern times. Greenville’s all-time record in football, dating back to 1909 is 501-580-33. That’s a winning percentage of .464.
The Lions won state football titles in 1919 and 1933 and after a dry spell won a district championship in 1960. They shared a district title in 1970 with future NFL running back Mike Thomas in the backfield and shared district titles in 1978, 1995 and 1996 but didn’t win another outright district championship until 1998.
The Lions have turned out some outstanding players through the years and former Lion John Franklin-Myers now plays defensive end for the New York Jets.
But Greenville’s usually on the bottom in terms of enrollment in the district and numbers count. It helps to have depth.
The Lions also face tough challenges in their districts. Their District 7-5A-II this year includes No. 1 state-ranked Melissa and No. 8 Lucas Lovejoy.
So Jackson’s facing a challenge but he’s the right guy at the right time for the Lions. I’m excited to see what he can bring out of the Lions. He has a great offensive mind. And as I told him, last year’s team never gave up and kept battling to the end of each game. I expect this Lion team to do the same.
I’ll miss working with Darren Duke.
He and I both went to Texas State when it was called Southwest Texas State and shared stories about campus life in San Marcos. We both pull for the Bobcats.
He was always easy to talk to, win or lose.
He worked hard and cared about his players.
I got to tour Caddo Mills’ new indoor practice facility on Thursday with the Foxes’ head football coach and athletic director Kodi Crane.
The best word to describe my experience: WOW.
Outdoors the Foxes have a new practice field with artificial turf and an eight-lane track.
Indoors they have a turf field where they can work when the weather conditions are threatening or the temperature is brutal (it’s air conditoned).
They have a fully-equipped weight room, a top-rate dressing room and a meeting room with two big screen TV monitors.
The predominate color is green to match the Foxes’ school colors.
Very nice. Thank you Coach Crane for the tour.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
