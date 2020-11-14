North Forney’s got to be one of the biggest high school football teams I’ve seen in a while.
The Falcons, who beat Greenville 57-25 last week in Forney, listed six players on the roster weighing more than 300 pounds and most of them were on the offensive line. William Bressi is listed at 6-4, 345; Josh Anderson is at 6-2, 342; Riley Tracy’s at 6-2, 320; then there’s 6-1, 311-pound Tim Jones, 6-2, 304-pound Shawn Bracy and Jake Schwartz at 6-4, 300.
The Falcons also have some players in the 280, 270, 260 and 250 range.
Even some of their skill position players are big. Wide receiver Kam Allen, who caught six passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, is 6-4, 222.
Running back Ty Collins, who ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns, is listed at 5-11, 205 but appeared bigger. He sure ran tough.
Quarterback Jacob Acuna, who threw for 182 yards and a pair of scores, is not a little guy at 5-11, 193.
North Forney’s size advantage helped up front and kept the Lions’ speedy offense in check for most of the game.
Head coach Randy Jackson and his staff had the Falcons well-prepared. Jackson’s been a head coach at Lone Oak, Mesquite Poteet and Grapevine and was an assistant coach with the Lions.
Had his last pass been caught in the end zone instead of getting knocked down, Garrett Gilbert would have continued a family tradition with an incredible finish in a football game. The Cowboys wound up losing 24-19 to the undefeated Steelers though Gilbert played well in his first NFL start.
As I wrote last week, Gilbert caught my eye when he threw for a 52-yard touchdown pass against Highland Park into a strong wind during the Class 4A state football finals shown on TV in 2007.
Gilbert’s father Gale Gilbert played quarterback for eight seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks, Bills and Chargers.
Gale Gilbert also played in the infamous Cal-Stanford game in 1982 that ended with Cal returning a kickoff for the winning touchdown following five laterals on the return. Kevin Moen was the last Cal player with the ball and had to run through the Stanford band and cheerleaders on his way to the end zone. The band and cheerleaders had mistakenly thought the game was over when they ran up on the field.
It seemed fitting that one of the songs played on Thursday night over the public address system at Ed Locker Stadium when the Hillsboro Eagles and Caddo Mills Foxes were warming up for their Class 4A-II bi-district playoff game was the song “Rock and Roll All Nite” by the band KISS. Paul Stanley, lead singer and guitarist with KISS, was married for nine years to actress Pamela Bowen, who is from Caddo Mills.
Pamela graduated from Caddo Mills High School and was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader before launching her acting career. She appeared in 35 episodes of the soap opera Days of Our Lives and in a number of TV series including Loving, McGuyer, Cheers, Matlock, Beverly Hills 20210, Land’s End and Broken at Love, among others. She also appeared in the KISS movie Detroit Rock City.
Her son, Evan Stanley, was in a rock band called The Dives but now is in a band called Lips with Nick Simmons, Adrian Lifeson and Landon Barker. Simmons is the son of KISS bass player Gene Simmons. Lifeson is the son of Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson.
Maybe the Foxes should play more KISS music when warming up. They won their bi-district playoff game 60-0 over Hillsboro.
