That’s where the daughter of a former Greenville track and field athlete is listed after Tara Davis of the University of Texas won the women’s long jump at the NCAA indoor track and field championships with a record jump of 22 feet, 9 inches. Not only did it rank Davis first in the world but the mark set an NCAA record, a school record, a meet record and a facility record at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Davis sat out the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2019 after transferring to Texas from the University of Georgia. She only competed once during the 2020 seasons due to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels amazing,” said Tara in an interview published by FloTrack. “Like I said it’s been a long time coming. Ups and downs, injuries all over the place. And finally got the jump I’d been wishing for and praying for. And it just feels good to be a collegiate record-holder. To even touch 22 feet again.”
Davis has qualified to compete at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, a goal’s she had for several years.
Davis previously set a national high school indoor record when she leaped 21-11 while a senior at Agoura Hills, California. She was the 2017 MaxPreps Female High School Athlete of the Year.
Her father Ty Davis ran hurdles for the Greenville Lions and was a member of the Lions’ track and field team that finished second in the team standings in the 1990 state meet.
Her great-grandfather Reecy Davis was a middleweight boxer from Greenville from 1936-1954. The Reecy Davis Sr. Recreational Center is named for him.
Texas A&M University-Commerce assistant track and field coach Rock Light knows how to coach high jumpers to big victories.
Light, who coached former Texas State high jumper Charles Austin to gold medals in the 1996 Olympics and the 1991 world championships, is working with another outstanding high jumper at A&M-Commerce. Ushan Perera, a freshman from Mahabage, Sri Lanka, cleared 7 feet, 5 inches to win the NCAA Division II national indoor title for the Lions in the recent meet in Birmingham, Alabama. Perera won the event by 5 1/2 inches as he set a school record and a national record for Sri Lanka.
Perera has been named as the 2021 Division II indoor National Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association.
“Ushan is an outstanding student-athlete, and I’m exceptionally proud of him for earning this award,” said Lion head coach George Pincock. “He’s a very talented jumper who is just getting started on what he can accomplish. I look forward to what he can do as he progresses.”
Perera cleared the bar in his first 14 attempts this season in the high jump. His first miss was at 7-4 1/2 at the Lone Star Conference indoor meet but he cleared that height on his second attempt.
R.I.P. to boxer Marvin Hagler, who died unexpectedly on March 23 at the age of 66. Marvelous Marvin compiled an outstanding record of 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.
Hagler’s three-round slugfest against Thomas “Hitman” Hearns in 1985 was one of the most action-packed fights of all time.
