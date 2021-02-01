It seems like it wasn’t that long ago that I saw a 4-year-old Charlie Coker on a video strumming a toy guitar singing the Oak Ridge Boys’ classic country song “Elvira.”
You couldn’t help but smile, watching and listening to Charlie, who was really into what he was doing.
No, Charlie didn’t become a country and western entertainer.
But he is the new head football coach and athletic director of the Rains Wildcats in Emory. Coker, who grew up in and around Greenville, previously served as an assistant coach at Chapel Hill, Crosby and at Rains.
Coker is carrying on a family tradition started by his father Jim Coker, who was inducted into the Greenville Athletic Hall of Honor in 2019. Jim Coker played football for the Greenville Lions from 1965-68 and at East Texas State before coaching 46 years at 11 high schools including Greenville, Lone Oak, Boles and Quinlan Ford. Jim Coker was a graduate assistant coach on an ETSU football team that won a national championship in 1972.
Coker’s sister Holly Mulligan coaches girls basketball at traditional power Plano Prestonwood. She’s also coached at McKinney North, Lake Highlands and Celeste.
If Charlie ever needs any advice he can turn to his father or sister, who’ve both turned out winning teams. His father was known for producing football teams that were good at both running and throwing the football. I’ll expect the same from Charlie with the Rains Wildcats.
And maybe someday I’ll get to hear a grown up Charlie sing “Elvira.”
---
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently wasn’t too pleased with the call of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur electing to kick a field goal on fourth and goal from the 8-yard line rather than trying for another crack at the end zone late in their NFC Championship game on Sunday with Tampa Bay. Mason Crosby, who was born in Lubbock and played at Georgetown High School, converted the 26-yard field goal but the Packers lost 31-26. Rodgers noted “it wasn’t my decision” in a postgame interview.
I thought Rodgers should run on third and eight rather than throwing an incompletion to a well-covered receiver. He had a running lane available. If Rodgers hadn’t scored he’d have probably made it to the 1-yard line, which might have made LaFleur reach a different decision.
“I felt like I had a chance, maybe, to run it,” said Rodgers. “I thought maybe we were going to have four chances to go.”
I just think when you’ve got the proven winner Tom Brady on the other side of the field, the chances of getting the ball back after a field goal in the final two minutes aren’t very good. And the Packers didn’t get the ball back. Rodgers should have run on third down and if he didn’t score the Packers should have gone for the touchdown on the next play.
---
I still remember watching on TV when Hank Aaron slugged home run No. 715 to pass the legendary Babe Ruth on Major League Baseball’s career home run list. Such an exciting moment.
Aaron went through a lot during that time period with racial taunts and hate mail but he always seemed to keep his cool. He was a great ambassador for baseball, remaining scandal-free.
What gets me about Aaron is that he could hit for power and for average, finishing with 755 career homers but a .305 batting average. Though Barry Bonds passed Aaron on the all-time career homer list Aaron still holds MLB career records for runs batted in (2,297), extra base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856).
Aaron, who died on Jan. 22 at the age of 86, has to be considered one of the best to ever play the game.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.