One thing’s for certain during these uncertain times in this pandemic.
The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions won’t be winning another NCAA Division II national championship in football in 2020.
Nor will they get to play football until the spring.
The NCAA Division II Presidents Council called off the national championships in seven fall sports, including football. That means the Lions, who beat West Florida 37-27 in the 2017 title game, won’t get the opportunity to compete for another title in 2020. This means the title game is called off, plus the playoffs.
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly.”
A&M-Commerce football coach David Bailiff was disappointed with the decision, as one might expect.
“I guess the word we felt immediately was ‘betrayed’ because I believe we could pull it off with players playing safety and following the protocols,” Bailiff told Shehan Jeyarajah of “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”
“I thought we could adhere to those protocols. I think if the people who made this decision had to look these young men in the eye, I don’t think they’d be so quick to make this decision,” said Bailiff, who is headed into his second season with the Lions after they went 11-3 in 2019 and advanced three rounds in the playoffs.
On Friday the Lions found out the Lone Star Conference has postponed the fall sports of football, soccer, volleyball and basketball to the spring, due to the pandemic and the cancelation of the playoffs.
The Lions can practice football in the fall but can’t play until the spring.
---
Quinlan Ford senior tight end-linebacker Colt Cooper has verbally committed to play football at Abilene Christian. The 6-3 1/2, 230-pound Cooper, who earned all-district honors last season for the Panthers. said he’s being recruited as a tight end though he also plays linebacker.
“I like tight end a lot because I can catch the ball and drive them (blocking) on that side, too,” said Cooper. “I love hitting people (blocking and tackling). That’s my favorite thing to do.”
Cooper is surrounded by family members on the Panther football team. His father Chawn and brother Chawn are both assistant coaches on Todd Wallace’s coaching staff.
Cooper also has big plans in track and field for 2021 after his junior season was cut short due to the pandemic.
“I want to be a state champion in the shot put and discus,” he said. “At least place in the discus.”
Cooper was also a state qualifier in powerlifting last spring but the state powerlifting meet was called off, also due to the pandemic
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.