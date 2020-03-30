While biding my time, waiting for the various sports seasons to start back up again, I thought I’d list some of my favorite Dallas Cowboys.
Starting from the top.
FAVORITE OWNER — Clint Murchison, Jr. Not only because he launched the Cowboys in 1960 but he let general manager Tex Schramm and head coach Tom Landry do their jobs without interference. Murchison also signed Landry to 10-year contract extension in 1964 even though they’d gone 0-11-1, 4-9-1 and 5-8-1 in the Cowboys’ first three seasons. Don’t get me wrong, Jerry Jones has accomplished a lot during his time as the owner, winning three Super Bowls and building a magnificent stadium. But he meddles too much, which is why they won’t win another Super Bowl as long as his hand is at the tiller.
GENERAL MANAGER — Tex Schramm. He brought in the Cowboys Cheerleaders, got the Cowboys on the Thanksgiving TV schedule, helped the merger between the NFL and AFL and enabled the Cowboys to become “America’s Team.”
FAVORITE HEAD COACHES — Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson. Landry started from scratch. It took him seven seasons to produce a winning season and then the Cowboys racked up 20 straight winning seasons and won two Super Bowls. Johnson took over the team when it was in a rebuilding mode, going just 1-15 in his first season but then won back to back Super Bowls in 1992-93. Johnson should also get much of the credit for the Cowboys’ Super Bowl title in 1995 under Barry Switzer. Johnson left the team in great shape when he stepped down because of Jones’ big mouth.
FAVORITE QUARTERBACKS — Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Dandy Don Meredith. Staubach was Captain Comeback and was the most exciting of the three quarterbacks to watch because of his arm and his scrambling ability. Aikman won three Super Bowls and was the best passer of the three. Meredith brought the team to respectability and did it with Texas charm. Charm he carried with him to the Monday Night Football broadcast booth.
FAVORITE WIDE RECEIVERS — Bob Hayes, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson, Hayes was the fastest wide receiver to ever play the game, averaging 20 yards per catch. Hayes made opposing defenses switch to zone coverage. Irvin was one of the hardest working Cowboys and always seemed to step up in the big games. Pearson worked well with Staubach. I also got to spend several hours around Pearson on a promotional visit to Greenville. Nice guy.
FAVORITE TIGHT ENDS — Jason Witten, Jay Novacek and Billy Joe DuPree. Witten ranks No. 1 on the Cowboys’ all-time receiving list. Novacek was the best athlete of the three. DuPree was steady.
FAVORITE RUNNING BACKS — Emmitt Smith, Tony Dorsett, Don Perkins, Zeke Elliott. Smith is the NFL’s all-time rushing leader and was always scandal-free. Dorsett had game-breaking speed that he showed on that record 99-yard run. Perkins picked up a lot of tough yards for the Cowboys when they weren’t very good. Elliott’s only played four seasons but already ranks fourth on the Cowboys’ career rushing list.
FAVORITE OFFENSIVE LINEMEN — Larry Allen, Rayfield Wright, Nate Newton and Ralph Neely. Allen was the strongest Cowboy, bench pressing 700 pounds and was 11-time Pro Bowl selection. Wright is in Pro Football’s Hall of Fame. Newton played on three Super Bowl champions has is a fan favorite. Neely was an old-school player with the Cowboys.
FAVORITE DEFENSIVE LINEMEN — Bob Lilly, Harvey Martin, Randy White and Ed “Too Tall” Jones. Lilly was Mr. Cowboy back in the day and he’s an outstanding photographer, which is a plus in my book. Martin grew up in Dallas and was a standout player at East Texas State before becoming a fierce pass rusher in the NFL. White was the “Manster,” half man and half monster for a reason. Too Tall was also a fierce pass rusher who made the Cowboys’ defensive line one of the best in NFL history.
FAVORITE LINEBACKERS — Lee Roy Jordan, DeMarcus Ware and Dat Nguyen. Jordan was a tough guy who played 14 seasons for the Cowboys. I became a big fan after he spoke at an assembly at my junior high. Ware’s one of the most talented linebackers the Cowboys have ever had. Nguyen grew up on the Texas Gulf Coast and Nguyen was an Aggie before he was a Cowboy.
FAVORITE DEFENSIVE BACKS — Deion Sanders, Cliff Harris, Charlie Waters, Mel Renfro, Cornell Green and Darren Woodson. Deion was the ultimate “shut-down” cornerback. Harris was a great open-field tackler and worked well with Water. Renfro was probably the Cowboys’ best DB of all time.
FAVORITE KICKERS — Didn’t really have one. The Cowboys go through a lot of placekickers and punters.
FAVORITE DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS — Pamela Bowen of Caddo Mills and Whitney Ott of Greenville. Bowen later became an actress and married KISS rocker Paul Stanley. Their son Evan Stanley is in the rock band The Dives. Ott made it onto the Cheerleaders’ calendar a couple of times as well as their reality TV show.
FAVORITE ALL-AROUND GOOD GUYS — Dan Reeves, Walt Garrison and now Tony Romo.
David Claybourn is the Herald-Banner sports editor and has been a fan of the Cowboys since they started.
