It’s time once again to announce my annual All-Name Team.
The names of these athletes just happened to catch my eye. Here’s some new names and some holdovers from previous teams. This time I’m also adding some of my favorite mascots.
BOOGIE ANDERSON — A 6-4 guard on the Southeastern Louisiana men’s basketball team. He boogied on down the lane enough times to lead the Lions in scoring (14.3), free throw attempts (106) and assists (136).
SCOTTSDALE ARTICHOKES — Boogie Anderson played basketball at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona for the Artichokes before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana. Scottsdale’s designated mascot is Artie the Artichoke. Hope they don’t choke at the free throw line.
HUTTO HIPPOS — One of my all-time favorite high school mascots. Hutto’s a hip suburb of Austin.
SPRINGTOWN PORCUPINES — I would love to see the Porcupines battle the Hippos in any sport. Talk about a sticky situation.
RIOT ALLEN — Girls basketball player for Rockwall-Heath. I checked and yes, Riot is her real first name. I would think she’s pretty good on defense.
FALYN LOTT — Girls 300-meter hurdler and basketball player from Frisco Panther Creek. Apparently she doesn’t fall a lot. She won the Class 4A 300-meter hurdles this spring in the speedy time of 43.08.
ROYALTEE BROWN — Girls sprinter from Dallas Skyline. She finished fourth back in May in the Class 6A 200-meter dash (24.01).
MAKAYLA POLICE — All-around athlete at Gladewater. She policed the track, basketball court and soccer field. She was also a cheerleader and the homecoming queen. She signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Angelina College.
SKYLYNN TOWNSEND — Jumper from Prosper Rock Hill. She skied her way to Class 6A victories in the long jump (19-8 1/4) and triple jump (41-6 1/4).
TY LEGG — Sprinter at Lake Belton. He ran the first leg on a 4x200-meter relay team that finished third at state in the 5A division.
BUMPER POOL — Lucas Lovejoy football player who went on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks. I used to play bumper pool a lot, not against this guy but on my own table.
STUBBY CLAPP — Former baseball player and current baseball coach. Stubby’s a nickname but the name works for me. He’s a first-base coach for the St. Louis Cardinals so one of his primary functions is to clap for the players that reach first base.
AL ALBURQUERQUE — Pro baseball pitcher. And guess what, he’s not from Albuquerque. Doesn't even spell his name the same way as the city in New Mexico.
MILTON BRADLEY — A former all-name member. I’m guessing he played Monopoly when he wasn’t playing baseball.
GUPPY TROUP — Professional bowler. Not only did he win eight titles on the pro bowler’s tour but was one of the flashiest dressers. He's retired but his son Kyle Troup is a real trouper on the tour. You can’t miss Kyle with his flaming red hair and wild clothes.
MIRACLE FINGERS — My all-time favorite name. Miracle played high school basketball at Victoria and in college at Blinn and McNeese State. I still think she should be a physical therapist.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
