The 2020 baseball season went much better than it did the previous campaign for former Royse City pitcher Taylor Hearn, who is with the Texas Rangers.
Hearn, acquired by the Rangers in a 2018 trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, struggled with his control and then injured his arm in his April 25, 2019 debut with the Rangers against the Seattle Mariners. He retired only one of the eight batters he faced, allowing three hits, four walks and four earned runs. He later told the Rangers’ medical staff that his left elbow felt tight and then was placed on the injured list.
That would be the only game that Hearn pitched for the Rangers in 2019.
He returned in 2020 to pitch in 14 games for the Rangers in relief. The 6-6, 230-pound left-hander struck out 23 batters in 17 1/3 innings while allowing 13 hits and 11 walks. His earned run average was 3.63.
His four-seam fastball averaged 94.8 mph and his sinker averaged 95.4. Hearn also throws a changeup and a slider.
Hearn graduated from Royse City High School in 2012. His No. 21 was retired by the Bulldog baseball team in a 2017 ceremony in Royse City.
---
Former Greenville Lion John Franklin has appeared in four NFL games this season with the New York Jets as a defensive end.
Franklin’s recorded seven tackles, including three solos, and one quarterback sack for an 11-yard loss. Franklin’s also broken up one pass.
The 6-4, 288-pounder was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round in 2018. He played in 16 games in the regular season for the Rams in 2018, recording 10 tackles and recovering a fumble. He also forced a fumble with a sack on New England quarterback Tom Brady in the 2019 Super Bowl.
Franklin was released by the Rams in 2019 and was later picked up by the Jets. He missed the 2019 season with an injury.
He was a two-year starter on the defensive line for the Greenville Lions from 2012-13 before a four-year college career at Stephen F. Austin. Franklin ranks fifth on the Lumberjacks' career list with 37 1/2 tackles for losses.
---
The Greenville Lions’ slot receiver Miles Denson is one of the quickest high school football players I’ve seen in a while. He seems to reach full speed by the second or third stride while running with the football and just keeps getting faster.
Denson, who’s been clocked at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash, showed that stellar speed on a 37-yard touchdown run during the Lions’ 34-14 win last week over Mount Pleasant. Two defenders tried to cut Denson off on his straight line to the goal line but he shot right by them.
Denson was the district 100-meter champion for the Lions as a sophomore and clocked a fast time of 21.12 in the 200-meter dash last spring at a track and field meet in Royse City. He anchored the Lions’ 4x100-meter relay to a 41.5 time at that meet.
He’s averaging 8.9 yards per carry for the Lions with 188 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and has caught eight passes for 75 yards.
It would have been interesting to see how Denson and his speedy teammates would have fared in Friday’s game at No. 1 ranked Ennis. The game was postponed after the Greenville Independent School District closed all campuses and other facilities on Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19 exposure and canceled all athletic events scheduled for those two days, including the varsity team’s game at Ennis.
The Lions matched up really well against a 12-2 Ennis team last year, leading for most of the game before giving way in the final 42 seconds of a 32-25 loss. Greenville led Ennis 25-7 in the first half before the other Lions rallied. That game is supposed to be rescheduled in November.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.