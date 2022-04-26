It was fun watching former Texas A&M University-Commerce quarterback Luis Perez play for the New Jersey Generals on national TV this past weekend.
Perez, who led A&M-Commerce to an NCAA Division II national football championship in 2017, went 13-of-18 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns though the Generals lost 28-24 to Birmingham.
Perez will go on record as the first quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in the new United States Football League.
He did lose a fumble and then the other quarterback De’Andre Johnson got more playing time in the second half. Johnson ran for a game-high 98 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.
The play calling of Generals head coach Mike Riley was interesting to say the least. He called 24 straight running plays, not something I can remember seeing before in a professional football game. At least not in the modern era.
I would have like to seen Perez put back in the game, especially on the last possession when the Generals needed to complete some big passes to have a chance at winning. Johnson was 3-of-8 passing for 59 yards.
To save on travel costs, the USFL is playing all its games in Birmingham, Alabama. Thus, there seemed to be more fans cheering for Birmingham than the New Jersey Generals.
Perez earned the Harlon Hill Trophy in 2017 as the best football player in NCAA Division II.
Perez spent time in camp with the Rams, Eagles and Lions in the National Football League but didn’t make the team. He’s played with the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football and with the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL.
Riley’s been a head coach with the Chargers in the NFL and in college at Oregon State and Nebraska.
---
Speaking of former Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions, Kristov Martinez was an assistant coach with the Rockwall girls soccer team. The Lady Jackets reached the Class 6A state finals before falling 4-0 to Southlake Carroll.
The Lady Jackets went 22-4-2 including an overtime win over previously undefeated Fort Bend Ridge Point in the semifinals.
Martinez was an all-American placekicker at A&M-Commerce, where he was a teammate of Perez. Martinez holds the Lions’ school record for career field goals with 75 and also set an NCAA Division II record for career kick points with 449.
Martinez also went 5-of-5 on extra points and 3-of-3 on field goals this past season for the Frisco Fighters in the Indoor Football League.
---
I’m always collecting names for my all-name team that I do about once a year here.
Here’s two new candidates: Royaltee Brown, a girls sprinter from Dallas Skyline, and Riot Allen, a girls basketball player for Rockwall-Heath.
Brown won three events at the recent District 10-6A meet. I guess you could call her Royalthree.
Riot was a regular player at Heath though listed as a freshman.
Heath’s teammate Shelomi Sanders, the Lady Hawks’ top scorer, is the daughter of former NFL great Deion Sanders. I photographed Deion sitting in the Greenville stands a couple of years ago when Heath played the Greenville Lady Lions in basketball. Not only was Deion in the photo but also his ex-wife Pilar and her boyfriend J. Prince, who is a record company executive and the former manager of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Shelomi has signed to play basketball at Jackson State, where her father is the head football coach.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.