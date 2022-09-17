If you want your football team to challenge for a playoff spot you play some tough non-district opponents.
That’s what the Greenville Lions and Greenville Christian Eagles are doing this season.
They both played state-ranked teams last week and took it on the chin.
The Lions lost 69-20 to Tyler Chapel Hill and the Eagles fell 74-14 to Lantana Harvest Christian.
Chapel Hill, which was an 11-4 state semifinalist last season, was ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, Division I heading into this season but lost its first two games 51-27 to No. 2 Gilmer and 23-17 to No. 14 Van. The Bulldogs, who were playing on their homecoming, looked like they had something to prove. They jumped out to a 42-0 lead in the first half before the Lions scored.
Chapel Hill wound up with 571 yards of total offense and scored 10 touchdowns.
Micah Simpson continued his rare streak, scoring both Lion touchdowns. Through the Lions’ first three games and two preseason scrimmages, he scored all of their touchdowns, including 10 in the regular season and three in scrimmages.
Harvest Christian, which has won back-to-back state six-man titles, is currently ranked No. 1 in the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship by sixmanfootball.com
The Saints returned kickoffs and punts for touchdowns and capitalized on a muffed kickoff return. They also scored in the air and on the ground.
Greenville Christian kept battling as Matthew Sundeen ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Jack Carter scored on a 3-yard pass from Brady Britain.
Eagles’ head coach Larry Uland has always scheduled a tough non-district schedule for his team. That’s a big reason why they’ve won four state titles. Playing tough teams will raise your level of play.
The Greenville Lady Lions raised their volleyball level of play during Tuesday’s match against nine-time state champion Lucas Lovejoy though Greenville lost in straight sets.
“I thought they came out and competed and that’s all I asked them to do,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “I wasn’t upset with the way they competed at all.”
I know you shouldn’t make too much out of a football season opener. After all it’s just one game and there’s a long way to go before the season’s over.
But I don’t feel too good about the Dallas Cowboys after their 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay in the season opener. They finished with only 12 first downs and 71 yards rushing.
Dak Prescott wasn’t very sharp in his first outing at quarterback, throwing for only 134 yards before he went out with a thumb injury. He’s had surgery to repair the damage in his thumb and Cooper Rush will take over at quarterback. Rush threw for 64 yards after Prescott left the game and certainly doesn’t have Prescott’s mobility.
Zeke Elliott averaged 5.2 yards per carry for the Cowboys but only had 10 carries. I’d like to see him get more carries.
Tony Pollard, who spelled Elliott at running back, ran for just 8 yards on six carries.
The Cowboys are a much better football team when Elliott rushes for more than 100 yards in a game. But can the 27-year-old in his seventh season still top 100 yards in a game? We’ll see.
Former Greenville Lion John Franklin-Myers recorded two tackles during the New York Jets’ 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during last week’s season opener.
Franklin-Myers, a 6-4, 289-pounder, plays defensive end for the Jets. He recorded 36 tackles last season with six quarterback sacks and an interception.
The Jets will play at Cleveland on Sunday.
Ex-Texas A&M University-Commerce Lon Kader Kohou recorded three tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass in his first game at defensive back for the Miami Dolphins.
Kohou, who played on the Lions’ 2017 NCAA Division II national championship team, made the Dolphins’ roster as an undrafted free agent.
The Dolphins are to play at Baltimore on Sunday.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
