The two best two girls high school basketball teams in Hunt County history were the Celeste Lady Blue Devils from 1991-92 and 1992-93.
They went 72-1 during those two seasons, winning 54 straight games and also claiming the Class A (now 2A) state titles in both seasons with victories of 70-57 over Brock in the 1992 finals and 63-38 over Muenster in the 1993 finals.
Not only did the Lady Devils have some very talented players, including Shalonda Enis, who went on to play professionally in the American Basketball League and the Women’s National Basketball Association, but they had the wife-husband duo of Susan and Kyle Morton leading the coaching.
Susan was the head coach. Kyle wasn’t officially on the coaching staff but he might have well have been. He was Susan’s chief scout and confidant. Also her No. 1 backer. He helped her become a great coach, one of the best in the Texas High School girls’ ranks.
Kyle’s funeral service was on Sunday at the Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Chapel. He died on Feb. 17 at the age of 62.
“He was the chief scout, watcher of films, stats keeper, reporter and cheerleader for all his wife’s and daughter’s teams,” according to Kyle’s obituary which was published by this newspaper. “He was there. He was in every gym in Texas, whether as a sportswriter as a young man, as a dad carrying his daughters to practices or games, or as an official later on. He and Susan made sure their daughters were where they needed to be. Then they would analyze every play and coach them on their way home.”
When Celeste beat Brock 70-57 in the 1992 finals, Enis scored 35 points, plus had 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and three steals. Also scoring were Tina Eudy (13), Abigail Olson (9), Cheryl West (5), Brandi Pearson 4 and Kim Kinser (4).
Enis racked up 31 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, five blocked shots and two steals against Muenster in the 1993 finals. Also scoring were Pearson (18), Olson (8), West (4) and Joey Williams (2).
The Mortons’ daughters Megan and Macy played on some championship teams at Winnsboro and then later played at the University of Houston on basketball scholarships. Susan became the high school principal at Winnsboro and later the superintendent of schools while Kyle served as a postmaster.
I first got to know Kyle when he was the sports editor of the Commerce Journal. He would share his stories on the Commerce Tigers and Lady Tigers so I could use them in the Herald-Banner.
I enjoyed working with Kyle and being around him during those great seasons with the Celeste Lady Devils. He would point out flaws in the opponent’s game to share with Susan and the Lady Devils. For instance sharing with Susan that the opponent didn’t ever shoot with the left hand. He would help Susan figure out the opponent’s primary weaknesses and how to attack those weaknesses.
Not only did the Lady Devils under the Mortons reach the 1992 and 1993 finals but also in 1996, when they lost in the finals to traditional power Nazareth.
I honestly believe Susan wouldn’t have been as successful in coaching without Kyle.
And covering the Lady Devils when Susan was there wouldn’t have been as easy. Susan, at first, was reserved around me when I’d interview her after a victory. Kyle convinced her that I was okay and she opened up more around me. She became a friend just as Kyle was.
I will miss Kyle’s smile and his delightful sense of humor. I will miss his directness when breaking down an opponent. He knew the game of basketball so well.
He was a good athlete, playing a variety of sports at Celeste and led the Blue Devils’ football team to a state ranking as quarterback before an injury cut short his playing career and sent him off in a different path in life. To me, he was meant to be Susan’s partner. And when the Lady Devils won, I was happy for both of them.
I’ve never seen a track and field meet with as much bad luck as the Cotton Ford Relays in Greenville. If it’s not raining at the meet it’s very cold and nasty.
The 2022 meet was no exception. It was scheduled for Thursday, when schools all around Northeast Texas were closed due to icy road conditions. Lions athletic director Darren Duke said this year’s meet has been called off.
The Lions moved the meet to Friday and were going to have just running events and no field events but not enough teams could make it there so they pulled the meet.
It could be rescheduled later as a dual meet or tri-meet but it won’t hold a full list of teams.
What gets me about this meet having such bad luck with the weather is that T.A. “Cotton” Ford was very protective of his tracksters. I was at a meet when it turned cold. Ford put the Lions on a bus and they went home. He didn’t risk injury by sending the athletes out to compete in really bad weather unless he just had to.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
