One thing I’ve done since I was a youngster growing up in South Texas is to keep up with certain professional athletes.
Usually they were athletes from my area, like the Houston Astros but I’ve always followed the Dallas Cowboys. One reason back then was because my mother was from Mission, the hometown of the Cowboys’ first head coach Tom Landry.
Now that I live in Greenville I like to keep up with Greenville athletes when they go off to the pros, like John Franklin-Myers, the former Greenville Lion defensive end who is now playing for the New York Jets. I try to follow each game that he plays and see how many tackles and sacks John had and if he forced any fumbles, which he did in his first play for the Rams in a Super Bowl against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
A baseball player I’ve been following over the past several years is Taylor Hearn, a hard-throwing left-handed pitcher from Royse City. Keeping up with Hearn this season has been a challenge. Hearn started out the 2023 season pitching for the Texas Rangers but after a couple of rough outings, he was sent down to the Rangers’ Triple-A minor league team at Round Rock.
The Rangers traded Hearn on July 24 to the Atlanta Braves. Hearn gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 1/3 of an inning in his Braves’ debut and got sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves traded Hearn to the Kansas City Royals on July 30 but he was optioned to the Braves’ Triple-A team at Omaha.
The Royals promoted Hearn to their major league team and he pitched a scoreless inning of relief on Thursday in the Royals’ 2-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Hearn allowed only one hit with no walks.
Hearn pitched in high school for the Royse City Bulldogs, who’ve retired his number. He pitched in college at San Jacinto College and Oklahoma Baptist. He was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the fifth round in 2015. He was traded first to the Pittsburgh Pirates and then to the Rangers in 2018.
So Hearn’s been at Texas, Round Rock, Atlanta, Gwinnett, Omaha and Kansas City in the last month. Hopefully he’ll stick with the Royals.
---
Another pitcher I’ve been following for years now is Michael Kopech from Mount Pleasant. He once struck out 10 Greenville Lions pitching as a sophomore in a baseball game for the Tigers. His fastball in high school was clocked as high as 98 mph.
Kopech’s professional career has been a true roller coaster. He was up when he hit 105 on the gun in a minor league game and moved up to the majors with the Chicago White Sox but was down when he tore his shoulder in 2018 and had Tommy John surgery.
He missed two seasons but returned to pitch for the White Sox in 2021 and 2022. He’s missed time with inflammation in his shoulder and underwent knee surgery.
This season he allowed only one run in nine 1/3 innings spread across two games against the Marlins and the Mariners but got hit hard by the Rangers, Braves, Cubs and Guardians. He last pitched against the Guardians on Aug. 5, allowing three hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.
So we’ll see what’s next with Kopech, whose earned run average is currently at 4.43.
---
I’ve been typing in bowling scores all these years and get a kick out of some of the team names. In the Monday Summer League at Shenaniganz, the Classic Oldies were ranked one spot ahead of Summer Breeze. The 1972 song “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts could definitely be called a classic oldie.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
