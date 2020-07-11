It’s not uncommon for more than one brother from the same family to play football in the NFL.
But three brothers from the same family?
That’s very rare but that’s what happened with the Thomas family from Greenville.
Jimmy, Earl and Mike Thomas were all football players from Greenville who were good enough not only to play college football but also in the NFL. All three are in the Greenville Athletic Hall of Honor.
Jimmy earned first-team all-district honors in football at George Washington Carver High School in Greenville and was voted the team’s most valuable player his senior season before graduating from Carver in 1965.
He went on to earn all-Southland Conference honors as a wide receiver at Texas-Arlington and was voted as the team’s MVP in 1968.
Jimmy was drafted by San Francisco and appeared in 63 games in five seasons as a running back and wide receiver for the Niners from 1969-73. He rushed for 824 yards and four touchdowns and caught 67 passes for 923 yards and eight TDs.
Earl was a standout athlete at Carver and Greenville High School before he played tight end on three nationally-ranked teams at the University of Houston. He was selected in the sixth round of the 1971 draft by the Chicago Bears. Thomas played wide receiver in six NFL seasons with the Bears (1971-73), St. Louis Cardinals (1974-75) and Houston Oilers (1976).
Earl caught 106 passes in his NFL career for 1,651 yards and 14 touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.
Mike ran for a school-record 3,328 yards in two seasons as a running back for the Greenville Lions in 1969-70, averaging 166 yards per game as he led the Lions to season records of 8-2 and 9-1. He earned the Rodney J. Kidd Award in 1970 presented to the outstanding high school football player in Texas.
Mike ran for a 90-yard touchdown on his first carry in college for the Oklahoma Sooners but transferred to Nevada-Las Vegas, where he rushed for 100 or more yards in 17 games for the Rebels, finishing with a school-record 3,149 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns in his career at UNLV.
Mike was drafted in the fifth round by the Washington Redskins and earned the NFL Rookie of the Year award in 1975 after rushing for 919 yards and four TDs and catching 50 passes for 483 yards and three more scores. He ran for a career-high 1,101 yards and five TDs in 1976 and caught 28 passes to make the Pro Bowl.
Thomas went on to play for the San Diego Chargers and finished his NFL career with 4,196 yards rushing and 19 TDs, plus 192 career receptions for 2,011 yards and 11 TDs.
I watched all three Thomas brothers play in NFL games on TV and saw Earl play for the Houston Cougars in a game in the Astrodome and Mike play for the Chargers in a game against the Cowboys at Texas Stadium.
I’ve written a lot about all three brothers through the years and it was a pleasure to know all three, who’ve now passed away. Jimmy, 69, died in 2017. Mike, 66, died in 2019 and Earl, 71, died on July 4. They were gentlemen who were easy to talk to and very personable, classy. They represented Greenville well.
One of my favorite moments as a photojournalist was several years ago when I was in the Greenville coaches’ office listening to Jimmy and Mike talk about football and life with Mike’s son Spencer Gilbert and Mike’s grandson Spencer Gilbert II. I mainly just listened to the wonderful knowledge that was being shared.
Jimmy, Earl and Mike Thomas left a lasting legacy in Greenville. I’ve seen a suggestion that maybe the football field at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium could be named after Jimmy, Earl and Mike. I think it’s a great idea and a great way to remember the three brothers.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.