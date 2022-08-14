It’s time once again to announce my annual All-Name Team.
The names of these athletes just happened to catch my eye. I type thousands of names per year for stories, statistics, team rosters and other stuff and from time to time there’s a name that just makes me stop and smile. Here’s some new names and some holdovers from previous teams.
FALYN LOTT — Girls 300-meter hurdler and basketball player from Frisco Memorial. I sure hope she hasn’t fallen a lot in the hurdles. She took sixth at state in the hurdles in 2021 and sixth in the long jump in 2022. She also scored six points in the Class 5A state basketball finals, a 45-40 loss in double overtime to Cedar Park.
BUCKI SMITH — She’s an all-around athlete from Spur, Texas who’s also a barrel racer and was the homecoming queen. I wrote about her last year and it made her hometown newspaper. I still wonder if Bucki likes to stop at Bucc-ee’s convenience store.
RIOT ALLEN — Girls basketball player for Rockwall-Heath. I checked and yes, Riot is her real first name. I would think she’s pretty good on defense. They should stick Riot on the other team’s top scorer and see if she can force some turnovers.
ROYALTEE BROWN — Girls sprinter from Dallas Skyline. Royaltee won a bronze medal with the Dallas Skyline 4x200-meter relay team in the Class 6A division at the state track and field championships and finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in the time of 23.68. That’s on the way to a royal performance.
SANIYA FRIENDLY — Girls sprinter from Schertz Clemens. She took third in both the 100 and 200 dashes in the 6A division at the state meet. I wonder if she’s ever met Friendlee, the Greenville entrepreneur.
RICHIE INCOGNITO — An offensive lineman in the NFL. Yes, if you want to hide out from the world and be incognito, they say play on the offensive line. However, he stood out enough to make four Pro Bowls.
BUMPER POOL — Lucas Lovejoy football player who went on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks. I used to play bumper pool a lot, not against this guy but on my own table.
STUBBY CLAPP — Former baseball player and current baseball coach. Stubby’s a nickname but the name works for me. He’s a first-base coach for the St. Louis Cardinals so one of his primary functions is to clap for the players that reach first base.
XAVIER BIGHAUS — Boys golfer from Melissa. Wonder what size house he lives in?
ARKEMUS BASKERVILLE — Running back at Western New Mexico. Too bad he didn’t play for the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds. Then he could have been The Hound of The Baskerville, borrowing from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
WONDERFUL TERRIFIC MOUNDS, JR. — He played only one season in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers which makes me think maybe he wasn’t as good as advertised. His son Wonderful Terrific Mounds III played minor league baseball. Wonder if they’ll be a Wonderful IV?
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER CUOTO — Pro soccer player. I had to include him again on the team because I’m a fan of the band Creedence Clearwater Revival. I wonder if Creedence ever left a good job in the city.
MILTON BRADLEY — Another former all-name member. I’m guessing he played Monopoly when he wasn’t playing baseball.
I.M. HIPP — Nebraska football player. Another holdover who once visited Greenville with his then teammate Ricky Simmons of Greenville. His name is really hip!
CARNIVOROUS DEWS — Basketball player from Oakwood who once played the Fannindel Falcons. What would be funny would be if he turned into a vegetarian.
SCIENTIFIC MAPP — Florida A&M basketball player. He should have no problem finding his way to the gym.
MIRACLE FINGERS — One of my all-time favorite names. Miracle played high school basketball at Victoria. Texas A&M-Commerce tried to recruit her but didn’t get a Miracle. It’s a shame she didn’t play for the Lions. I had already written a headline in advance: Lions win on shot by Miracle Fingers. I still think she should be a physical therapist.
David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.
